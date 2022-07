This past Friday in anticipation of the Holiday weekend and Carolina Beach’s “Fireworks by the Sea” drawing larger crowds to the Island, a grassroots “Women’s Rights Protest” formed along Snow’s Cut Bridge. Mostly met with the support of passers-by, the group stated they had a “strong desire to express our support for reproductive rights across the country and voice our concerns for reproductive health, safety and privacy for medical matters. We wanted to remind people that their vote matters. While there are often gatherings downtown we wanted to stay right here on the island and just began to share this gathering with friends who shared with friends.

CAROLINA BEACH, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO