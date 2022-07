The Vicksburg Police Department has released information about one arrest, as well as reported thefts and shots. fired that occurred between Friday and Monday. Boris Womack Jr., 33 of Vicksburg, was arrested Sunday after the vehicle he was driving was determined to be stolen. Womack was driving a 2017 Porsche that had been reported stolen in Tennessee. Womack appeared in Vicksburg Municipal Court on Monday, where Judge Angela Carpenter set his bond at $5,000 and bound him over to the Warren County Grand Jury.

