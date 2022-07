WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Masks are making a come back at Wichita City Hall and other city-owned facilities. A spokesperson for the city said due to the rate of positive COVID tests in Wichita, employees and contractors will be asked to wear a mask when they cannot social distance. The general public is also encouraged wear a mask under the same circumstances, according to the city.

WICHITA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO