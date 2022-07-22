ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hill District cuts ribbon on updated preforming arts center

By Kdka News Staff
An expansion and renovation of a performing arts center in the Hill District held its ribbon cutting ceremony today.

The expansion was supported through the state's Keystone Communities Program and Neighborhood Assistance Program.

Leaders from the political, nonprofit and corporate community all celebrated the new Kaufmann Center, now owned by ACH Clear Pathways.

ACH Clear Pathways is an organization founded by Hill District native Tyian Battle, whose son, Amon, died in 2009. He was 7 years old.

“We have a space that is state of the art in the Hill District. We have professional artists that are willing to teach our children and train them up to be the next George E Benson or to be the next August Wilson”.

The price tag, $4 million dollars, said it's all worth it, now that the new center is complete.

The new center Battle said has “Music, dance, theater, karate, digital media, drumming, and all types of art. You do not have to have experience because we allow kids, seniors, and community residents”.

