ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Billie Eilish was happier than ever while dancing to her own song at Dodger Stadium

By Carlos De Loera
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=309q15_0gpWTKOb00

Billie Eilish's U.S. tour is over, but fans at Dodger Stadium were given a free performance by the Grammy-winning singer at Thursday night's Dodgers vs. Giants game.

Her preferred medium of the night? Dance.

During a half-inning break, Eilish was caught on camera dancing to her 2019 mega hit "Bad Guy" as it played on the stadium speakers. Sitting behind the dugout with friends and her brother Finneas, she jumped out of her seat with a big smile while being filmed on the jumbotron and began showing her moves , all while the stadium erupted in cheers.

Did Eilish's presence and energy lift the Dodgers to victory? That's impossible to say, but baseball is the most superstitious of all the sports, and the Dodgers' Twitter account seemed to notice the correlation (yes, correlation does not mean causation, please calm down, stats nerds).

"1-0 when @billieeilish and @finneas are here," tweeted the team's official account Thursday night after the Dodgers' 9-6 victory over San Francisco.

Her Dodgers dance came the same day the 20-year-old artist released two new songs .

"[A] little surprise for youuuuuuuu…… TWO NEW ONES!!!! 'TV' and 'The 30th' !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!" Eilish wrote in an Instagram post Thursday. "[T]hese songs mean so so much to me. i am so happy for them to be yours.❤️ “Guitar Songs” OUT NOW!!!!!"

Eilish first debuted "TV" at a Manchester concert last month and promptly made headlines for its discussion of Roe vs. Wade .

“And I’ll be in denial for at least a little while / What about the plans we made? / The internet’s gone wild watching movie stars on trial / While they’re overturning Roe v. Wade,” she sings.

In an interview with Zane Lowe this week, Eilish talked about her choice to include the line about the Supreme Court decision.

"We wrote that line a few weeks before it was officially overturned. It was a placeholder of doom," the "Ocean Eyes" singer said.

She then recalled the moment she got news of historic reversal.

" My mom came out, and she just stood there, and she went, 'They overturned it.' We all were just like... God, it was like a curtain of doom. I mean, there was almost no even reaction," she said.

"I had this, I guess, now that I think about it, unrealistic hope that that wouldn’t happen. We wrote that line when the news got out about the fact that they’re considering overturning it, and we wrote that line then. It’s a really scary world right now."

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
American Songwriter

Beyoncé Does Something Only Michael Jackson and Paul McCartney Have Done

With the release of her latest single, “Break My Soul,” Beyoncé has made music history again. The multi-time Grammy Award-winner and general music icon has become the first woman and only the third performer ever, along with Michael Jackson and Paul McCartney, to garner at least 20 Top 10 songs as a solo artist and at least 10 Top 10 songs on the Billboard Hot 100.
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

How Jon Bon Jovi Feels About His Son Jake Bongiovi, 20, Dating Millie Bobby Brown, 18

Jon Bon Jovi is a super supportive parent when it comes to his son Jake Bongiovi’s relationship with Millie Bobby Brown. A source close to the Bon Jovi frontman revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Jon and the rest of Jake’s family “all adore” the rising actress, and they’re so happy to see their son, 20, and Millie, 18, doing so well together.“Jake Bongiovi’s famous father Jon is very supportive of his relationship with Millie and so is his mom, Dorothea,” they said.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Manchester, CA
City
San Francisco, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
HollywoodLife

How Britney Spears Relationship With Sons Sean, 16, & Jayden, 15, Changed After Marrying Sam Asghari

Britney Spears‘ wedding to Sam Asghari on June 9 was packed with VIPs, but there were two very important people that were NOT in attendance — her two sons, Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden Federline, 15. Shortly after getting married in a lavish ceremony at her home in Thousand Oaks, Calif., the 40-year-old singer and Sam, 28, moved into a gorgeous $12 million mansion in Calabasas, Calf., which is the same neighborhood that Sean and Jayden live in with their father, Kevin Federline, 44. And although the two teens were not there to see their mom and Sam say ‘I do’, a source close to Britney told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the relocation has made Britney’s relationship with them “stronger than ever.”
THOUSAND OAKS, CA
ComicBook

Mickey Rooney Jr., Mouseketeer and Actor, Dies at 77

Mickey Rooney, Jr., the eldest son of Hollywood icon Mickey Rooney, has passed away. He was 77 years old. During his career, Mickey, Jr. was an original Mouseketeer on the Mickey Mouse Club (although that gig didn't last long). He was also an actor and a member of Willie Nelson's band. The announcement came from Paul Petersen, a former child actor and founder of A Minor Consideration, an advocacy group that helps former child stars.
ARIZONA STATE
People

24 and NCIS Star Gregory Itzin Dead at 74

24 and NCIS Star Gregory Itzin has died. He was 74. The actor passed away on Friday due to complications during an emergency surgery, the actor's manager Lisa Gallant confirmed to PEOPLE. In 2015, Itzin suffered a "major heart attack" during a Shakespeare performance but "came back only to continue...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zane Lowe
Person
Billie Eilish
Rolling Stone

These Never-Before-Seen Elvis Photos Just Got Released As Affordable Wall Art

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. On the heels of Baz Luhrmann’s buzzy Elvis biopic, Sonic Editions has some more exciting news for fans of the King: the art retailer has launched a collection of rare and never-before-seen Elvis photographs — all available for purchase as limited-edition wall art. Sonic Editions’ Elvis Presley Collection, as it’s called, delivers 16 unique prints drawn from professional photographers and photo archives alike. Some images from the new collection are instantly recognizable, but...
VISUAL ART
The Independent

Blink-182 fans say it ‘hurts’ to see Travis Barker described as ‘Kourtney Kardashian’s husband’

Travis Barker’s fans have said it “hurts” to see the media describe him as “Kourtney Kardashian’s husband” and not “the amazing drummer of Blink-182”. Barker – who married the reality TV star and entrepreneur earlier this year – was recently admitted to hospital for treatment for “life-threatening pancreatitis”. Barker and Kardashian have both since shared updates over his health condition, which have been widely reported in the media. Some fans have pointed out that many reports identify Barker as “Kourtney Kardashian’s husband” as opposed to the musician of Blink-182. Others accused the reports of reducing the “man’s life achievement”...
CELEBRITIES
wrestlinginc.com

John Cena And Shay Shariatzadeh Get Married For The Second Time

Over the weekend, John Cena and Shay Shariatzadeh tied the knot for a second time. The two have been married for nearly two years, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, family and friends couldn’t attend the first ceremony in Tampa, Florida. According to TMZ, the couple got married at...
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Los Angeles Dodgers#Dance#Dodger Stadium#Giants
Popculture

Popular Host and Comedian Reveals Cancer Diagnosis

Comedian Rhod Gilbert has been diagnosed with cancer. The 53-year-old Welsh television and radio presenter revealed his diagnosis in a Facebook post on Tuesday, revealing that he is getting treatment at Velindre Cancer Centre, a cancer center located in Wales. Gilbert did not disclose what type of cancer he has been diagnosed with.
CANCER
Vibe

Reginae Carter Dresses Like Her Dad For Tik-Tok Challenge

Lil Wayne’s close relationship with his daughter Reginae Carter is well-documented, as the two have expressed their love for one another on numerous occasions. Recently, the 22-year-old reality TV star participated in the new “Studio Challenge” that’s taken social media by storm and dressed like her dad while lip-syncing the final verse of “Mr. Carter,” Weezy’s Tha Carter III collaboration with Jay-Z.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Popculture

These 10 TV Shows Were Canceled Almost Immediately

One of the hardest accomplishments in Hollywood is bringing a television show from an idea to the small screen, where millions will see the result of the efforts of hundreds of people in their pursuit of crafting entertainment. That's why it is painful and sad to hear about a show being canceled almost immediately, even if it was terrible. It's a rare thing, as most networks will air a complete season before canceling a low-rated series. However, some shows are just so bad that executives can't take the risk of continuing to air them.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Variety

50 Cent’s New Horror Movie Is so Gory That the Cameraman Fainted

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson’s upcoming horror movie “Skill House” is living up to its genre billing, even behind the scenes. The 47-year-old rapper and actor took to his social media platforms to share the story of a camera operator on the movie apparently passing out while shooting a kill scene, which halted production for about a half hour.
MOVIES
Deadline

Tony Dow Dies: ‘Leave It To Beaver’ Actor Was 77

Tony Dow, the actor who personified the role of America’s big brother as the elder sibling Wally Cleaver on the TV classic sitcom Leave It to Beaver, died today. He was 77, and had been battling cancer. A statement on his Facebook page reads:. “It is with an extremely...
NFL
The Independent

Lizzo reveals why her relationship with boyfriend Myke Wright ‘hits different’

Lizzo has revealed how her relationship with her boyfriend Myke Wright “hits different,” and why she values him so much.The 34-year-old singer discussed her romance during an appearance on 105.1 FM’s The Breakfast Club, where she acknowledged how her loved ones have supported her before her success. She also noted how her friends love her for who she is and met her before she started going by Lizzo, as her original name is Melissa Jefferson. According to Lizzo, Wright is someone she met before rising to fame, as they were “friends” first, which is something she said is “important”...
CELEBRITIES
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
372K+
Followers
66K+
Post
173M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy