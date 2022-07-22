ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Your diabetes could be cured after government pledge to plough £20m into treatment

By Nick McDermott
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago

TENS of thousands will be offered a gut-busting NHS diet to help cure diabetes.

Health bosses are ploughing £20million to expand the life-changing soups and shakes programme nationwide.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QB59h_0gpWTId900
Tens of thousands will be offered a gut-busting NHS diet to help cure diabetes Credit: Alamy
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YEeOP_0gpWTId900
Health bosses are plowing £20million into the soups and shakes programme Credit: Getty

It will see up to 20,000 adults recently diagnosed with type 2 diabetes offered free places over the next two years.

Trials show the average participant sheds over two stone after three months on the 800-calorie-a-day diet.

Experts say that amount of weight loss is enough to reverse diabetes in half of patients.

NHS England obesity expert Prof Jonathan Valabhji said: “We have seen fantastic early results.”

Nearly five million Brits have type 2 diabetes, with numbers doubling in just 15 years.

Treating diabetes costs the NHS £10billion a year and is responsible for one in 20 prescriptions.

SURGE IN OP LOANS

PATIENTS are taking out loans to pay for private ops because NHS waits are so long.

The number stumping up for surgery surged 39 per cent in the last quarter of 2021, the BBC reports.

Katie Hopper, 19, took out a £7,000 loan for a knee op. She said: “I was pretty much bed-bound.”

Comments / 6

