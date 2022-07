Bloggers can often find themselves on the wrong side of the celebrities that they write about, especially if the content isn't favorable. We've watched as bloggers and musicians, specifically rappers, have been at odds over articles and posts; Akademiks is regularly on the receiving end of criticism, DJ Vlad is plagued with allegations, and Tasha K recently lost a $4 million defamation lawsuit involving Cardi B. Hollywood Unlocked's Jason Lee has been in the blogging game for several years and has had his fair share of tense moments with celebrities, but he recently revealed that someone once tried to have him killed.

CELEBRITIES ・ 8 HOURS AGO