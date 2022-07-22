ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Missiles sent to Ukrainian troops could end up on black market as criminal gangs try to intercept Western supplies

By Mark Nicol
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Criminal gangs are trying to intercept Western weapons supplies sent to Ukraine amid fears they will be sold on the black market, the Daily Mail can reveal.

British anti-tank rockets are among an estimated £7billion of military aid to have flooded the country during recent months to help repel Russia’s invasion.

Only the higher-grade systems are tracked, prompting police to fear gangs, and even terrorists, could exploit the lack of oversight which has seen equipment ‘disappear’.

A security source yesterday claimed Eastern European gang members are entering Ukraine from Poland, paying cash for weapons and slipping back into the EU.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zA9NO_0gpWRxS000
Only the higher-grade systems are tracked, prompting police to fear gangs, and even terrorists, could exploit the lack of oversight which has seen equipment ‘disappear’. Ukrainian soldiers are pictured above in April

Night vision goggles and body armour are also being snapped up, with EU law enforcement agency Europol calling for more checks.

A spokesman said: ‘The war has caused a proliferation of firearms and explosives. Initially the Ukrainians kept records of weapons, but this was abandoned as the war progressed. Now there are no records.’

Russia has posted videos on social media supposedly showing Syria-based fighters with Western anti-tank weapons.

UK defence sources claim the clips are fake but the scenario is considered realistic.

Other clips uploaded anonymously to pro-Russian accounts apparently show anti-tank missile casings during black market sales in Ukraine.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2r3ONH_0gpWRxS000
An anti-tank weapon is pictured above being shown by the Ukrainian Territorial Defence Forces in Kyiv. A security source yesterday claimed Eastern European gang members are entering Ukraine from Poland, paying cash for weapons and slipping back into the EU 

But the recordings are said to lack credibility as no geolocation tags or time-stamps are attached to the film.

A security source said: ‘It is easy to pose with the cases which missiles come in. It looks impressive but they’d need to steal the command launch unit and codes.’

Ukrainian government adviser Yuriy Sak said Kyiv was working hard to allay Western fears, with all movements of weaponry ‘closely monitored by ourselves and our international partners’.

The UK’s Ministry of Defence said it has protections in place.

A spokesman said: ‘We conduct a rigorous assessment of the risks ... and ensure an end-user agreement is signed by the armed forces of Ukraine.’

Comments / 20

non negotiable
4d ago

Biden abandoned a billion in American Arms to the Taliban , They can't be tracking where all of the artillery weapons are going.

Reply(2)
8
Related
Daily Mail

Russian journalist who protested invasion of Ukraine by holding up a banner in live TV broadcast has been detained by the country's police, lawyer reveals

A Russian journalist who protested the invasion of Ukraine by holding up a banner during a live TV broadcast has been detained by the country's police, her lawyer has revealed. Ukrainian-born Marina Ovsyannikova, 43, dubbed the 'bravest women on television', was detained by Russian police on Sunday and her location...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine War#Criminal Gangs#Street Gang#European Union#Government Of Ukraine#Missiles#The Daily Mail#British#Eastern European#Eu#Europol#Ukrainians#Pro Russian
Newsweek

Strike Kills Nearly Every Deputy Commander in Russian Division: Ukraine

A strike by Ukrainian forces left all but one of the deputy commanders from Russia's 106th Airborne Division dead, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. A post on the Telegram page of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' communications office said that the deputy commanders were wiped out by HIMARS (High Mobility Artillery Rocket System) fire attacks near Shakhtarsk, a city in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region. The one deputy commander who did not die is "in serious condition," the post said.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Billionaire Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska says destroying Ukraine 'would be a colossal mistake' and predicts there will be no winners from Putin's 'war' in rare break with Kremlin

Russian billionaire oligarch Oleg Deripaska has said destroying 'would be a colossal mistake' and predicted there will be no winners from Putin's 'war' in a rare break with the official Kremlin line. The 54-year-old, who made his fortune as founder of aluminium giant Rusal, said it is 'obvious' that sanctions...
EUROPE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Newsweek

Russian Official Accidentally Reveals Missiles Being Used in Ukraine

Igor Girkin, a former Russian military leader, appeared to accidentally reveal that Russia is using Tochka-U missiles in Vladimir Putin's war—weeks after the Kremlin denied that the weapons are being deployed by Russian forces. "The Ukrainians destroyed an air defense base near Luhansk," Girkin, who uses the last name...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Putin 'suffers late-night health scare with medics rushed to his bedside' says Telegram channel which has made various claims about Putin's welfare

Vladimir Putin suffered a late-night health scare over the weekend, according to a Telegram channel which claims to monitor the Russian leader's health. The 69-year-old suffered from 'severe nausea' overnight Friday into Saturday with doctors rushed to his bedside for around three hours, General SVR channel said. Putin has now...
HEALTH
Indy100

This map shows what would happen to you if a nuclear bomb was dropped where you live

We live in what seems like an ever increasingly hostile world.The conflict in Ukraine has been a stark wake-up call for many people that huge superpowers like Russia have the capabilities to launch an attack on their neighbouring nations and have shown indications that they aren't willing to stop there.Just last week, Vladimir Putin's ally Andrey Gurulyov said on Russian state TV that if they wanted to trigger World War III they would first drop the bombs on London.Gurulyov, a member of the pro-Putin United Russia party said: "We’ll destroy the entire group of the enemy’s space satellites during the...
WORLD
Interesting Engineering

Russian Navy takes delivery of the 'doomsday' submarine, and it's the world's largest

Sevmash Shipyard, Russia's largest shipbuilder, has confirmed that it has delivered the Belgorod, the world's largest submarine, to the Russian Navy, CNN reported. While Russia and the shipbuilder claim that the submarine will be used for research purposes, experts warn that the real purpose of the vessel is espionage and launching nuclear weapons, making it the 'doomsday' submarine.
MILITARY
Newsweek

Ukraine Says Forces Have Destroyed Russian Artillery Battery in Kherson

A Russian artillery battery has been destroyed by defending troops, according to images shared by Ukraine. The Ukrainian Center for Strategic Communications (StratCom) said on July 10 that the attack took place in the southern Ukrainian region of Kherson Oblast. The footage shows a line of hidden Russian military equipment...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

504K+
Followers
53K+
Post
230M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy