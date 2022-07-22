Celebration of life for Robin Hagedorn

Looking for a change of scenery? There are now hundreds of day trips from Portland OR, from wine tasting tours to mountain hikes. Portland boasts a prime geographic location in the northwest of Oregon. In just two hours, you could be scaling a snow-capped mountain, sipping fine pinot noir wines in a terraced vineyard or stretching out on a sandy shoreline. While you could rent a car, one of the easiest and most affordable ways to explore the surrounding region is on a day trip. These range from affordable group tours in a mini-bus or coach to pricier private tours in a car or bike. With so many to choose from, we’ve scoured the internet to find the best day trips from Portland, Oregon based on value for money, customer reviews and itinerary.

