Jack Foster got quite a surprise to celebrate his 100th trip around the sun. Jack Foster turn 100 years old on July 16th, 2022. He celebrated the milestone birthday with friends and family who gathered to with him many more years of healthy and happiness, and had a little surprise for him at his birthday celebration. With the help of the police and fire department, Jack got his very own classic car parade at his birthday event.

