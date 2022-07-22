Get unlimited 5G data for just $25/month with this epic back to school deal

(Image credit: Boost Mobile)

We're smack in the middle of back to school season and Boost Mobile just launched one of the best back to school sales we've seen all summer.

For a limited time, Boost Mobile is offering new customers unlimited 5G data with unlimited talk/text for just $25 per month (opens in new tab). That's 50% off its regular $50/month price and one of the least-expensive unlimited 5G data plans we've seen. It's worth noting that the SIM kit and shipping are also free, which saves you an extra $15.

Boost Mobile: unlimited 5G data for $25/month @ Boost Mobile (opens in new tab)

Boost Mobile is offering new customers unlimited 5G data for just $25/month. The plan also includes unlimited talk/text. Traditionally priced at $45/month, it's one of the most aggressive discounts we've seen from Boost Mobile. The deal also includes a free SIM kit ($9.99 value) and free shipping ($4.99 value). It'll work with most unlocked GSM phones.

Boost Mobile offers some of the best prepaid phone plans we've tested. Plans are generally affordable, flexible, and family friendly. Boost is a mobile virtual network operator. MVNOs provide cellular service using another carrier's towers — in this case T-Mobile. Although Boost used to be owned by Sprint, the company was sold to Dish as a result of the T-Mobile-Sprint merger.

Boost doesn't require service contracts and the prices you see include taxes and fees. The service works with most unlocked GSM phones. Make sure to check out our best Boost Mobile plans guide to pick out the right plan for you.

