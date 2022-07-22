ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merrill, WI

Boys & Girls Club starting in Merrill

merrillfotonews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThanks to a major funding commitment from Church Mutual Insurance Company of Merrill, a new after school program will be available for Prairie River Middle School (PRMS) students starting this fall. The Boys & Girls Club (BGC) of the Wausau Area has committed to working with Merrill Area Public...

merrillfotonews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
merrillfotonews.com

Dennis Schleif

Dennis Schleif, 83, life-long resident of the Town of Pine River, passed away Monday, July 25, 2022, under the care of family and hospice at Pine Crest Nursing Home (Special Care), Merrill. Dennis was born on May 3, 1939, the only son of the late Reinhold and Mildred (Oldenburg) Schleif. He grew up on the family farm and graduated from Merrill High School in 1957. Dennis married Joan Raddatz of Wausau, June 27, 1970, leaving his employment at Marathon Electric and joining his wife in dairy farming for fourteen years. He then worked at Consumers Coop, Wausau Tile, and Wal-Mart maintenance. He also began making maple syrup; a production that kept going for twenty-five years, then transferred to his son. He was hardworking and enjoyed hunting and fishing.
MERRILL, WI
WSAW

Downtown Wausau plan takes step forward

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The City of Wausau presented re-structuring ideas to the Pedestrian and Bicycle Advisory Committee Monday that would make downtown more of a destination for the community. With the mall gone, the Wausau City Planning Commission says the area should have more of a plaza-type feel. They...
WAUSAU, WI
merrillfotonews.com

Robert Gene Boquist

Robert Gene Boquist, age 71, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, July 24, 2022, surrounded by his family in Gleason, Wisconsin. He was born on July 6, 1951, to the late Carl and Dorothy (Mosser) Boquist in Merrill, Wisconsin. He was a proud union laborer, he especially enjoyed working on the Alaskan pipeline. He was also the Union President of Laborers Local 1359 for many years and spent the last few years before he retired as Business Manager of Local 1359, Business Rep of Local 268, and Delegate and Trustee on many Wisconsin Laborers Funds. “United We Bargain, Divided We Beg” was one of his favorite quotes. He enjoyed hunting, gardening, woodworking, camping, spending time outdoors and at the cabin, and spending time with his family.
MERRILL, WI
947jackfm.com

Homeless man searching for missing service dog

STEVENS POINT, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – A homeless man’s service dog is missing in Stevens Point. Adam Bowles says his service dog went missing while he was taking a nap in Stevens Point. Bowles is not from the area; he’s been hopping from train to train. His 7-year-old...
STEVENS POINT, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Society
Wausau, WI
Society
Merrill, WI
Education
City
Merrill, WI
Wausau, WI
Education
Local
Wisconsin Education
Merrill, WI
Society
City
Wausau, WI
onfocus.news

Highway 97 Construction Scheduled to Begin August 1

STRATFORD, WI (OnFocus) – The School District of Stratford is reporting there will be construction starting August 1 – mid November on State Highway 97. Construction will begin north of Marshfield and end at Fieldcrest Drive in Stratford. HWY 97 will be reduced to a one-lane road throughout the construction, but is not expected to completely close at any point.
STRATFORD, WI
spmetrowire.com

Police & Sheriff calls, July 22-24

Editor’s note: Where is all the information you once saw in these daily blotters? It’s all explained here. Wrong license: Deputies cited a 51-year-old man for operating a motorcycle without a Class M license near Division and Jefferson streets at 6:02 a.m. Stolen, we think: Deputies were called...
STEVENS POINT, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Larsen
merrillfotonews.com

MERRILL POLICE DEPARTMENT REPORTS

At 10:53 a.m. an officer conducted a traffic stop on 2nd Street near Douglas St. The driver was cited for operating after revocation. At 8:42 p.m. officers attempted to take a resident into custody for a failure to appear warrant through Lincoln County. The suspect was not at the residence.
LINCOLN COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

WATCH: Fawns play with sprinkler amid summer heat

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin heat has got Bambi and his friends running through the sprinkler. Earlier this week, a group of fawns were spotted cooling off as they jumped through the sprinkler. The video, posted on the Wild Instincts Facebook page, depicts a group of more than...
RHINELANDER, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Boys#Girls Club#Volunteers#Mutual Insurance#Church Mutual
wortfm.org

Moon Dance Music Festival Brings Jam to Wisconsin

The July 23, 2022 edition of the XL II 90 Live Music Radio Hour previews the 2022 Moon Dance Music Festival, going down July 28th – 30th in Gleason, WI. Joining Rick for the show was Jonathan Schinke of WIJAM and Kimberly’s-own ifdakar, hosts of the festival. Jonathan and Rick discussed the history of the festival, its transformation from a bluegrass focused to multi-genre festival as well as Rick and Jonathan’s mutual excitement for this year’s lineup.
GLEASON, WI
merrillfotonews.com

LINCOLN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE REPORT

7-20-2022 deputies were asked to assist Lincoln County Social Services at an address on Maple Rd. in the Town of Pine River for a welfare check on a one-year-old child. It was reported that the parents of the child had been using and maintaining a drug trafficking place. Upon investigating, the mother, a 20-year-old Merrill woman, admitted to using cocaine, meth, and fentanyl within the last two weeks. Further questioning of the woman revealed that there were drugs in the house, as well. As a result of the investigation, the mom and dad, an 18-year-old Merrill man, were arrested on multiple drug charges. The baby was put into the custody of Grandma.
LINCOLN COUNTY, WI
WSAW

Lightning strikes home in Stevens Point causing a fire

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - A family is safe after they said lightning struck their house causing a fire. The homeowners said it happened around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday. The homeowners said they heard a loud noise and saw a flash of orange light before neighbors alerted them that their house was on fire.
STEVENS POINT, WI
947jackfm.com

Human Remains Investigation Completed in Port Edwards

PORT EDWARDS, WI (WSAU) — The Wood County Sheriff’s Office has completed their on-site investigation into skeletal remains that were found near a dam along the Wisconsin River in Port Edwards. Officers say they’ve turned the remains over to the County Corner’s Office and a forensic anthropologist, who...
PORT EDWARDS, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
WSAW

More human remains found in Wisconsin River, investigation continues

PORT EDWARDS, Wis. (WSAW) - Port Edwards Dam engineers are assisting the Wood County Sheriff’s Office in the investigation of human remains found near the dam Tuesday. “Each day they’ve been lowering the water levels, so we get to search a little bit more of the area where we found remains, so that’s been really helpful,” said Wood County Sheriff Shawn Becker.
WOOD COUNTY, WI
947jackfm.com

Lincoln County Parents Arrested on Drug Charges After Welfare Check

TOWN OF PINE RIVER, WI (WSAU) — A well-being check on a one-year-old child in Lincoln County led to the arrest of two people for multiple drug charges. Officers received a tip last week stating that the child’s parents, a 20-year-old woman and an 18-year-old man from Merrill, were distributing and using drugs out of the home while caring for their child. During the investigation, officers learned that the mother had been using various drugs including cocaine, fentanyl, and meth in the last two weeks. Investigators also found an undisclosed amount of drugs in the home as well.
LINCOLN COUNTY, WI
WJFW-TV

Parents arrested on drug charges following welfare check

PINE RIVER - Two Lincoln County parents are facing drug charges after a welfare check for their one-year-old child. Social services asked deputies to assist in a home check in the Town of Pine River. The officers reported that the parents had been using drugs and the home was used for drug trafficking.
PINE RIVER, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy