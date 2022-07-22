Boys & Girls Club starting in Merrill

Robert Gene Boquist, age 71, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, July 24, 2022, surrounded by his family in Gleason, Wisconsin. He was born on July 6, 1951, to the late Carl and Dorothy (Mosser) Boquist in Merrill, Wisconsin. He was a proud union laborer, he especially enjoyed working on the Alaskan pipeline. He was also the Union President of Laborers Local 1359 for many years and spent the last few years before he retired as Business Manager of Local 1359, Business Rep of Local 268, and Delegate and Trustee on many Wisconsin Laborers Funds. “United We Bargain, Divided We Beg” was one of his favorite quotes. He enjoyed hunting, gardening, woodworking, camping, spending time outdoors and at the cabin, and spending time with his family.

MERRILL, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO