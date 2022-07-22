In remembrance of Donald Wray: 1935-2022

La Center is a growing community, just look around. Houses, apartments and townhomes are popping up everywhere. And the growth does not show any signs of slowing down. We have seen other small towns around us turn into medium size cities overnight. We have also witnessed some of the negative things that can come with this kind of rapid growth. One of the biggest being the decline in the local school systems.

