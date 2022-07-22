ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridgefield, WA

In remembrance of Donald Wray: 1935-2022

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDonald Leroy Wray, who was born to John and Mamie Wray of Ridgefield, Washington,...

thereflector.com

Memorial service to be held for CCFR commissioner

A memorial service will take place for Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue Commissioner James R. “Bob” Johnson on Saturday, July 30. Johnson, who was 86 years old, died at his home in Charter Oak with his family by his side on May 31, 2022. “Commissioner Johnson led a life of...
CLARK COUNTY, WA
thereflector.com

Community Calendar, July 27 edition

Livestock Manure Composting: 6 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 28. Specialists with the Washington State University Clark County Extension Small Acreage Program, the Natural Resources Conservation Service, and the Clark Conservation District will demonstrate how to properly compost manure. They will go over how to reduce pile size, create a valuable soil amendment, reduce pests and keep water clean. The event is free but participants must register in advance online at tinyurl.com/mt88kk9n. It will be located at Serendipity Alpaca Ranch, 2630 NE 253rd St., Ridgefield. For more information, contact Terry Koper at terry.koper@wsu.edu or call 564-397-5729.
RIDGEFIELD, WA
thereflector.com

Letter to the editor: Shame on you Jaime Herrera Beutler

It has always amazed me at how honesty and integrity goes out the window around election time. Case in point is the television and printed ads by Jaime Herrera Beutler suggesting her opponent Joe Kent wants to take retirees’ Social Security away. This is an outright lie. The purpose...
BATTLE GROUND, WA
thereflector.com

Clark County Fair returns to Ridgefield in full force

The Clark County Fair will return in full force to Ridgefield this August. Fair Manager and CEO of the Clark County Fair, John Morrison, is excited to see the return of the full-fledged event which will enter its 152nd year. For two years in a row, the fair was canceled,...
RIDGEFIELD, WA
thereflector.com

Camp at Battle Ground Lake teaches youth how to fly fish

The crack of a fishing line cut through the ambiance of a clearing at Battle Ground Lake State Park as one of several kids tried to pop a balloon with the hook at the line’s end. Back in the shade of the trees, another child received instruction on how to properly cast a fly fishing line, as youth waited to see who would land a bluegill down at the lake’s edge.
BATTLE GROUND, WA
thereflector.com

Angels with Misplaced Wings, an animal sanctuary, expands to Amboy

Angels with Misplaced Wings, an animal sanctuary that started in Vancouver, has expanded its services to a location in Amboy. Co-founder Jeffrey Evans started the sanctuary because of his love of animals. “We are a home-based sanctuary for differently-abled, senior, medically challenged, and behaviorally challenged dogs,” Evans said. “That’s what...
AMBOY, WA
thereflector.com

Clark County’s recent COVID-19 case rate increases

Clark County’s recent case rate of COVID-19 continues to fluctuate as it rose by about a quarter in the latest data as total all-time cases broke six digits. Clark County Public Health’s July 21 report included 178.3 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population over seven days, up from the 145 per 100,000 reported the prior week.
CLARK COUNTY, WA
thereflector.com

Owners of Don & Jo’s Drive-In to celebrate 40 years of business

Mike and Connie Zumstein will celebrate 40 years of serving up burgers and milkshakes on Aug. 10 as their business, Don & Jo’s Drive-In, marks four decades of service in the community. The couple took over the Ridgefield-based business in 1982 after Don and Joanne Zumstein, Mike’s parents, passed...
RIDGEFIELD, WA
thereflector.com

Costco plans to build location in Ridgefield

Ridgefield’s choices for shopping are set to get wider as Costco plans to put one of its retail warehouse stores just off of Interstate 5, the city announced last week. The planned 151,000-square-foot building is part of a greater commercial development which will feature a mix of retail and food options, and will include a gas station for Costco members, a release from the city of Ridgefield stated.
RIDGEFIELD, WA
thereflector.com

Clark County contractor settles for $101,000 on water quality violations

A Clark County contractor has settled with the Washington State Department of Ecology for $101,000 after appealing nine water quality violations leveled upon their work on a development south of Ridgefield earlier this year. On July 20, Ecology announced the settlement with Rotschy, Inc., which is $30,000 less than the...
CLARK COUNTY, WA
thereflector.com

Letter to the editor: Please vote yes for Proposition No. 5

La Center is a growing community, just look around. Houses, apartments and townhomes are popping up everywhere. And the growth does not show any signs of slowing down. We have seen other small towns around us turn into medium size cities overnight. We have also witnessed some of the negative things that can come with this kind of rapid growth. One of the biggest being the decline in the local school systems.
LA CENTER, WA
thereflector.com

Fire District 10 lid lift would fund second full-time crew

One of Clark County’s most rural fire districts is seeking to raise its property tax levy as a way to hire more full-time staff in an effort to support a growing call volume. Clark County Fire District 10 has a levy “lid lift” on the August primary election ballot....
CLARK COUNTY, WA
thereflector.com

Man arrested in Cowlitz County accused of stealing 26 catalytic converters

Law enforcement officials have referred theft and burglary charges against a Portland man accused of stealing 26 catalytic converters from a Toledo business last week, the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office announced on Tuesday, July 19. The suspect, who the sheriff’s office identified as 38-year-old Jesse Vaidabid Jr., is accused...
COWLITZ COUNTY, WA
thereflector.com

Woodland City Council OKs ATV use on city streets

Driving wheeled all-terrain vehicles (WATVs) on Woodland city streets will now be legal after the city council unanimously passed an ordinance at its July 18 meeting. The ordinance allows the operation of WATVs on nearly all of the streets within city limits. The vast majority of streets are covered in...
WOODLAND, WA

