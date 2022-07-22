In remembrance of Donald Wray: 1935-2022

Livestock Manure Composting: 6 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 28. Specialists with the Washington State University Clark County Extension Small Acreage Program, the Natural Resources Conservation Service, and the Clark Conservation District will demonstrate how to properly compost manure. They will go over how to reduce pile size, create a valuable soil amendment, reduce pests and keep water clean. The event is free but participants must register in advance online at tinyurl.com/mt88kk9n. It will be located at Serendipity Alpaca Ranch, 2630 NE 253rd St., Ridgefield. For more information, contact Terry Koper at terry.koper@wsu.edu or call 564-397-5729.
Comments / 0