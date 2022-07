ST. CLOUD, Minn. – St. Cloud State Men's Hockey has its next voice of Husky Hockey, as Jason Bryant was announced as its public address announcer ahead of the 2022-23 season. With nearly 30 years of experience in the profession, Bryant joins the Huskies after working several high-level events in the wrestling world, including three Olympic Games, 16 World Championships and 48 college national championships.

