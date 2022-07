Many visitors to downtown Summit may have noticed the ongoing work that started in July on the 6’ tall wall on Union Place behind the Summit Diner between the diner and the building that houses Pizza Vita. Well, Summit Downtown, Inc. (SDI) contracted with artist Kevin O’Connell and coordinated with Summit Diner owners Jimmy & Michelle Greberis to improve the appearance of the wall, which is made of cinderblock, painted white, and has a plywood door to the back area of the railcar diner. The result has created quite a buzz already even though the mural was just completed on Sunday, July 17th.

SUMMIT, NJ ・ 16 HOURS AGO