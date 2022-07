The Avon-Avon Lake Republican Club will meet at 5 p.m., Aug. 11, in the Father Ragan Knights of Columbus Hall at 1783 Moore Road in Avon, according to a news release. Members will present a passionate and authoritative “pros and cons” debate about the “convention of states” issue where votes of state legislatures can propose and activate amendments to the U.S. Constitution under Article V that could be used to curb the government, for example on tax limit, the release stated.

AVON, OH ・ 22 HOURS AGO