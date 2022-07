One of the founders of Neon Desert Music Festival, Gina’s 12 years of experience in the entertainment industry offers a breath of fresh air to our business development strategies. Leading Best of El Paso has given her the opportunity to celebrate the feel-good favorites that make El Paso such a special place to live. From managing Best of El Paso to planning our signature events, she enjoys being engaged on a local level. She recently returned to the Sun City and finds joy in spending time with her husband and daughter, finding hidden gems in our city, and caring for her indoor plants.

EL PASO, TX ・ 23 HOURS AGO