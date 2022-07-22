ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
David de Gea hails being at Man United as one of 'the best things in my life' - as goalkeeper reveals he wants to stay at Old Trafford beyond next summer when his contract expires

By Chris Wheeler
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea has pledged the rest of his career to the club.

The 31-year-old goalkeeper has just under a year left on his £375,000-a-week deal but wants to take up the option of a one-year extension - and then stay well beyond that.

'I would be really happy to be here for as long as they want,' said De Gea, who joined the club Sir Alex Ferguson in 2011.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xmmpK_0gpWOldn00
David de Gea (left) has said that he wants to remain at Manchester United for many more years
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UIkXD_0gpWOldn00
The Spaniard has been at Manchester United for 11 years, racking up almost 500 appearances

'I didn't talk with anyone yet, but I want to be here for more years.

'I feel very good here. It's a privilege and an honour to be here in this club. It's one of the best things in my life, to be a part of this club.'

United have not won a trophy since the Europa League in 2017 and last season slumped to a sixth-place finish in the Premier League.

De Gea admitted their displays were 'embarrassing' but is looking forward to better times under new boss Erik ten Hag.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IKHB6_0gpWOldn00
De Gea branded United's performances last season as 'embarrassing sometimes'

'It was a very tough season, embarrassing sometimes. Some games were a mess, a disaster,' said the Spaniard.

'So we should learn from last season that it cannot happen again. Losing 4-0 or 5-0, it was unacceptable.

'We needed a better culture of football, of just thinking about football, nothing else. With a new manager, we are in a good way. He is very focused on football and what we need, and the players feel the same.'

Comments / 0

