ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

'I won't quit': Jonny Bairstow has no plans to follow Ben Stokes into ODI retirement and vows to play all three formats for as long as possible despite his Test cricket resurgence

By Paul Newman
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Jonny Bairstow has no plans to follow Ben Stokes into 50-over retirement and wants to carry on playing for England in three formats for as long as possible.

Bairstow is something of a last man standing among England’s all-format players, with injuries and retirements ruling out a host of others, but he has the appetite to buck the trend.

‘I’ll be going all out for as long as I can,’ said Bairstow at Old Trafford ahead of the second ODI against South Africa.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23lJqg_0gpWOchG00
Jonny Bairstow has been a key cog of England's ODI team for a number of years
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vhPaV_0gpWOchG00
Bairstow and Ben Stokes had played all three formats together until Stokes' recent retirement
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FFFlj_0gpWOchG00
The Yorkshireman averages 46.58 with that bat in ODIs, with 11 hundreds to his name

‘There might come a time when I have to make a decision but in the near future I can’t see it because I’m loving being part of all three squads. They’re all different and they’re all great to be part of. It’s exciting.

‘You go into a new one and you’ve got a freshness and new faces with energy about them.’

Bairstow is a big fan of the beleaguered 50-over format.

‘I think 50 overs is a really good format and the journey we went through to eventually win the 2019 World Cup was amazing,’ Bairstow told Mike Atherton on Sky TV.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WVyh9_0gpWOchG00
Ben Stokes retired from ODI cricket this week, saying he could no longer give his all to the side

‘I also think 50 overs is a stepping stone to Test cricket because you get worked for longer and you come through difficult periods and play good shots. We’re lucky in this country that 50-over cricket is well backed.’

The Yorkshireman produced the form of his life in England’s early-season Test transformation — making four centuries in three matches as they whitewashed New Zealand 3-0 and then defeated India.

But Bairstow denies that the prioritising of the long form of the game since the appointment of a new captain in Stokes and coach in Brendon McCullum has had an adverse effect on the white-ball sides.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JWgq9_0gpWOchG00
Bairstow was dismissed for 28 in the second ODI vs South Africa but has been in good form

‘No, I wouldn’t say that,’ said Bairstow of a team who lost their first two white-ball series under the captaincy of Jos Buttler and the first ODI against South Africa. ‘The last ODI before these games was last summer, so we have to be realistic.

‘The group that won the World Cup was together a long time. Now we haven’t played it for a long time and you couple that with a new coach, a couple of guys retiring and new guys coming in. It will take time to bed it all in.’

But Bairstow, who struggled more than most with the bubble life during the pandemic, is relishing his hectic summer.

‘I do feel good,’ he said. ‘I feed off the crowd’s energy and my personality has been able to come back out again. I’m loving everything at the moment.’

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'Everyone who has been involved in women's football has been waiting for this moment': Former England star Alex Scott struggles to hold back the tears after Lionesses reach the Euro 2022 final with stunning win over Sweden

Alex Scott admitted she found it hard not to be 'emotional' after England reached the final of Euro 2022 with their stunning 4-0 win over Sweden. The Three Lions booked their place in Sunday's final after a dominant victory over the side ranked second in the world on Tuesday evening.
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jos Buttler
Person
Jonny Bairstow
Person
Ben Stokes
Person
Brendon Mccullum
Daily Mail

'We need a hell of a lot more': Man United fans hail 'true warrior' Lisandro Martinez after his £55m transfer from Ajax but call on club chiefs to keep splashing the cash to overhaul their failing squad

Lisandro Martinez has finally been unveiled as a Manchester United player after the central defender completed his £55million move from Ajax. United fans reacting on social media shared their delight after Erik ten Hag secured his third summer signing of the transfer window. Having already brought Tyrell Malacia and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'I was so close to getting Sir Alex Ferguson to manage the GB Olympic football team!': Lord Sebastian Coe reveals legendary boss accepted London 2012 job, before backing out due to Man United commitments

Lord Coe has only two notable regrets about the Olympics he delivered to London 10 years ago today — one is that school sport became neglected and the other is how close he came to recruiting Sir Alex Ferguson to lead the British football team. It is loosely known...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

'If girls are not allowed to play in PE like boys, what are we doing?': Passionate Ian Wright warns the FA MUST capitalise on England's stunning run to the final of Euro 2022 and leave a lasting legacy in women's football

English football has been urged to ensure the host nation's run to the Euro 2022 final leads to a lasting legacy. Sarina Wiegman's side thrashed Sweden 4-0 in the first semi-final at Bramall Lane to book their place in Sunday's showpiece at Wembley against France or Germany. Beth Mead, Lucy...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Test Cricket#Odi#Cricket World Cup#Sky Tv
Daily Mail

Christian Eriksen scores on Manchester United debut in behind-closed-doors friendly against Wrexham, while fellow new signing Lisandro Martinez also makes first appearance

Christian Eriksen has scored on his first appearance for Manchester United in a behind-closed-doors friendly against Wrexham. The Dane signed a three-year contract with the Red Devils earlier this month and has made the perfect start to life at the club. Fellow new signing Lisandro Martinez - who has arrived...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Harry Maguire returns to his former home to cheer on England in their Euro 2022 semi-final... and has the last laugh after sitting alongside Swedish Man United team-mate Victor Lindelof and Juan Mata

It was a Manchester United love in at Bramall Lane on Tuesday, as three of their senior male stars went to cheer on United's female stars during England's Euro 2022 semi-final. United's WSL star Alessia Russo scored the third of the Lionesses' four goals as the tournament hosts routed Sweden,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'It was such a good performance': Jubilant England boss Sarina Wiegman hails her side's thumping Euro 2022 semi-final win over Sweden... and insists they had 'total control of the game' in 4-0 rout at Bramall Lane

England are 90 minutes from glory after thrashing Sweden in their Euro 2022 semi-final last night to book their place in the Wembley showpiece on Sunday. Goals from Beth Mead and Lucy Bronze put the Lionesses in control before Alessia Russo's audacious backheel made it 3-0 and Fran Kirby's lob put the gloss on a perfect performance.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
India
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

Now Atletico Madrid are out of the Ronaldo race! Spanish club's president says it's 'practically impossible' for them to land the Manchester United ace this summer as another potential exit option vanishes for wantaway star

Cristiano Ronaldo's chances of being granted his exit from Manchester United dwindled on Tuesday night when Atletico Madrid ruled themselves out of a move for the Portugal forward. The 37-year-old returned to United on Tuesday after missing the club’s 17-day tour of Thailand and Australia on compassionate leave. He...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Serie A champions AC Milan must up their bid for Club Brugge's Charles de Ketelaere to £31m... with Leeds waiting in the wings to swoop for the Belgian attacking midfielder

Leeds United are waiting in the wings after AC Milan’s attempts to sign Club Bruges striker Charles De Ketelaere hit another impasse. The Belgian has been Leeds’ No 1 summer target — underlined by their willingness to offer £31million for the 6ft 3in 21-year-old. But De...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Atalanta defender Jose Palomino handed a provisional suspension after positive doping test just weeks before the start of the new Serie A season

Atalanta's Argentine defender Jose Palomino has been handed a provisional suspension by Italy's Anti-Doping Court after testing positive for a banned substance, the country's national anti-doping organisation (NADO) said on Tuesday. Palomino's sample contained a metabolite of clostebol, a steroid on the World Anti-Doping Agency's (WADA) banned list which can...
UEFA
Daily Mail

Everton closing in on season-long loan deal for Ruben Vinagre with the option to make the deal permanent... just weeks after the left-back joined Sporting Lisbon from Wolves

Everton are closing in on the signing of former Wolves left-back Ruben Vinagre. The 23-year-old Sporting Lisbon defender was at Everton's Finch Farm on Tuesday for his medical ahead of agreeing a season-long loan with an option to make the deal permanent. Vinagre only left Wolves permanently earlier this month...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Franck Kessie is gone and key target Renato Sanches seems destined for PSG as AC Milan wait on a big-money signing amid takeover uncertainty... Stefano Pioli's champions are enduring a chaotic summer, so is their title defence already doomed?

At the moment, AC Milan have the feel of a magnificent space ship stuck on the launch pad or a beautiful Ferrari trapped in the garage. The Italian giants have enacted their plans to strengthen the team too late and now they are seriously behind. Sassuolo striker Gianluca Scamacca, for...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Premier League 'close to agreeing a new financial system to support the lower leagues' amid Government pressure to reform... with 'merit-based funding for Championship clubs and a cut to parachute payments set to be approved'

The Premier League is reportedly closer to agreeing a new financial system to support clubs in the lower leagues. As reported by the Times , the 20 sides that make up the top flight discussed a plan titled 'A New Deal for Football' at a shareholders' meeting in London on Tuesday.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'Goal of the year!': Ecstatic England fans go WILD for Alessia Russo's audacious backheel effort in 4-0 Euro 2022 semi-final win over Sweden as Ian Wright dubs the Manchester United striker 'Lessi' after stunning cameo

Alessia Russo scored England's third goal in emphatic fashion on the way to the Lionesses' stunning 4-0 win over Sweden at Bramall Lane. Russo appeared to have squandered a great opportunity when she had a close-range shot saved by Hedvig Lindahl, before shrugging of the Swedish defence and backheeling the ball through the veteran goalkeeper's legs in an outrageous show of skill.
WORLD
Daily Mail

Chelsea are weighing up a move for Leicester defender Wesley Fofana as Thomas Tuchel desperately tries to add another centre back to his squad with No 1 target Jules Kounde set for Barcelona

Chelsea are weighing up a move for Leicester defender Wesley Fofana as they widen their search for a second centre back addition. The Blues are considering testing Leicester’s resolve to hang on to their talented young centre back, with Jules Kounde increasingly likely to join Barcelona. Fofana has now...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

504K+
Followers
53K+
Post
230M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy