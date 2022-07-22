Robin Goodfellow's racing tips: Best bets for Saturday, July 23
Sportsmail's racing expert Robin Goodfellow delivers his tips for Friday's meetings at Ascot, York, Newcastle, Salisbury, Newmarket and Lingfield.
Ascot
ROBIN GOODFELLOW
1.50 Lezoo
2.25 Zanbaq
3.00 Bless Him (nap)
3.35 Westover
4.10 Naval Power
4.45 Saga
5.20 Mountain Peak
GIMCRACK
1.50 Lezoo
2.25 Novemba
3.00 Dark Shift
3.35 Mishriff (nap)
4.10 Mascapone
4.45 Saga
5.20 Lovely Mana
Newmarket – 4.10 Naval Power (nb)
York
ROBIN GOODFELLOW
2.05 Primo’s Comet
2.40 Gale Force Maya (nb)
3.15 Dubai Honour
3.50 Dare To Hope
4.25 Geremia
5.00 Emaraty Hero
GIMCRACK
2.05 Val De Travers
2.40 Silver Samurai
3.15 Dubai Honour (nb)
3.50 Catch The Paddy
4.25 Red Force One
5.00 Molinari 5.35 Novak
Newmarket – 3.15 Dubai Honour (nap)
Newcastle
ROBIN GOODFELLOW
1.00 Highland Premiere
1.35 Iron Sheriff
2.12 Amaysmont
2.47 Shahbaz
3.22 Tremendous Times
3.57 Elegant Erin
4.32 Sea King
5.03 Autonomy
GIMCRACK
1.00 Highland Premiere
1.35 Reclaim Victory
2.12 Sound Angela
2.47 Shahbaz
3.22 Henzar
3.57 Lady Celia
4.32 Thundering
5.03 Jack Yeats
Northerner – 3.22 Jim’s Cracker (nap); 3.57 Elegant Erin (nb).
Salisbury
ROBIN GOODFELLOW
5.25 Hot Day
6.00 Signcastle City
6.30 Q Twenty Boy
7.00 Karuoka
7.30 Michaels Choice
8.00 Bellstreet Bridie
8.30 Alkhattaaf
GIMCRACK
5.25 Hot Day
6.00 Brasilian Princess
6.30 Hattie C
7.00 Conflict
7.30 Strike
8.00 Atlantis Blue
8.30 Geelong
Newmarket
ROBIN GOODFELLOW
1.27 Highbank
1.57 Dubai Love
2.32 Miramichi
3.07 I’m A Gambler
3.42 Pure Dreamer
4.17 Sir Maxi
4.52 Antiphon
GIMCRACK
1.27 The Parent
1.57 Lalania
2.32 Francesco Clemente
3.07 Lethal Levi
3.42 Pure Dreamer
4.17 Sir Maxi
4.52 Vaunted
Lingfield
ROBIN GOODFELLOW
5.08 Shut Up And Dance
5.40 Cappoquin
6.10 Rocking Ends
6.40 Trans Montana
7.10 Counsel
7.40 Federal Street
8.10 Prenup
8.40 Catch My Breath
GIMCRACK
5.08 Shut Up And Dance
5.40 Mhajim
6.10 Gumais
6.40 Trans Montana
7.10 King of The Dance
7.40 Flyawaydream
8.10 Public Opinion
8.40 Hector Loza
