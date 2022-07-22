ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Robin Goodfellow's racing tips: Best bets for Saturday, July 23

By Robin Goodfellow
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Sportsmail's racing expert Robin Goodfellow delivers his tips for Friday's meetings at Ascot, York, Newcastle, Salisbury, Newmarket and Lingfield.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KkEYU_0gpWOavo00
Sportsmail's racing expert Robin Goodfellow delivers his tips for Friday's meetings including Ascot

Ascot

ROBIN GOODFELLOW

1.50 Lezoo

2.25 Zanbaq

3.00 Bless Him (nap)

3.35 Westover

4.10 Naval Power

4.45 Saga

5.20 Mountain Peak

GIMCRACK

1.50 Lezoo

2.25 Novemba

3.00 Dark Shift

3.35 Mishriff (nap)

4.10 Mascapone

4.45 Saga

5.20 Lovely Mana

Newmarket – 4.10 Naval Power (nb)

York

ROBIN GOODFELLOW

2.05 Primo’s Comet

2.40 Gale Force Maya (nb)

3.15 Dubai Honour

3.50 Dare To Hope

4.25 Geremia

5.00 Emaraty Hero

GIMCRACK

2.05 Val De Travers

2.40 Silver Samurai

3.15 Dubai Honour (nb)

3.50 Catch The Paddy

4.25 Red Force One

5.00 Molinari 5.35 Novak

Newmarket – 3.15 Dubai Honour (nap)

Newcastle

ROBIN GOODFELLOW

1.00 Highland Premiere

1.35 Iron Sheriff

2.12 Amaysmont

2.47 Shahbaz

3.22 Tremendous Times

3.57 Elegant Erin

4.32 Sea King

5.03 Autonomy

GIMCRACK

1.00 Highland Premiere

1.35 Reclaim Victory

2.12 Sound Angela

2.47 Shahbaz

3.22 Henzar

3.57 Lady Celia

4.32 Thundering

5.03 Jack Yeats

Northerner – 3.22 Jim’s Cracker (nap); 3.57 Elegant Erin (nb).

Salisbury

ROBIN GOODFELLOW

5.25 Hot Day

6.00 Signcastle City

6.30 Q Twenty Boy

7.00 Karuoka

7.30 Michaels Choice

8.00 Bellstreet Bridie

8.30 Alkhattaaf

GIMCRACK

5.25 Hot Day

6.00 Brasilian Princess

6.30 Hattie C

7.00 Conflict

7.30 Strike

8.00 Atlantis Blue

8.30 Geelong

Newmarket

ROBIN GOODFELLOW

1.27 Highbank

1.57 Dubai Love

2.32 Miramichi

3.07 I’m A Gambler

3.42 Pure Dreamer

4.17 Sir Maxi

4.52 Antiphon

GIMCRACK

1.27 The Parent

1.57 Lalania

2.32 Francesco Clemente

3.07 Lethal Levi

3.42 Pure Dreamer

4.17 Sir Maxi

4.52 Vaunted

Lingfield

ROBIN GOODFELLOW

5.08 Shut Up And Dance

5.40 Cappoquin

6.10 Rocking Ends

6.40 Trans Montana

7.10 Counsel

7.40 Federal Street

8.10 Prenup

8.40 Catch My Breath

GIMCRACK

5.08 Shut Up And Dance

5.40 Mhajim

6.10 Gumais

6.40 Trans Montana

7.10 King of The Dance

7.40 Flyawaydream

8.10 Public Opinion

8.40 Hector Loza

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l4c5o_0gpWOavo00

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Francesco Clemente
Person
Levi
Person
Robin
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

504K+
Followers
53K+
Post
230M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy