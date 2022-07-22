ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cochise County, AZ

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cochise, Pima, Santa Cruz by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-22 14:32:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-22 15:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Maricopa, Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-24 08:34:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-24 11:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Maricopa; Pinal FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 AM MST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Portions of south central Arizona including the following counties, Maricopa and Pinal. * WHEN...Until 945 AM MST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 721 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Casa Grande, Sun Lakes, Maricopa, Queen Creek, Olberg, Bapchule, Estrella Sailport, San Tan Valley, Ak-Chin Village, Stanfield, Santan and Sacaton. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
KGUN 9

Areal Flood Advisories in effect for Pima and Santa Cruz Counties

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — UPDATED 6:15 p.m. Strong thunderstorms are moving into the Tucson metro area from the south. These t-storms are capable of producing damaging outflow wind, heavy rain, localized flooding & frequent lightning. A Flood Advisory has been issued for the southwest side of Tucson including Tucson...
TUCSON, AZ
KGUN 9

Flash flood in Oro Valley results in road closure

ORO VALLEY, ARIZ. (KGUN) — The National Weather Service extended its flash flood watch in Tucson and the rest of Southern Arizona to Tuesday. Heavy runoff from the Catalina mountains went into Cañada Del Oro wash closing down Overton road. With monsoon storms expecting to pick up, areas...
ORO VALLEY, AZ
KNIX 102.5 KNIX

Arizona Storms Send Tree Branch Crashing Into Woman's Car

Tucson saw an active weekend for storms. KVOA reported that one Tucson mom is now having to deal with damage after a large tree branch fell onto her car. Anjolie Faccio was out on Saturday supporting the local music scene when heavy rains and wind showed up out of the blue. She later found that a large tree branch had pierced her windshield, leaving the hood and roof smashed.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Flash Flood Watch for southern Arizona Sunday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Showers and storms are getting a late start today. Best chance will be along the international border late this evening. For Tucson, rain chances increase after dark. A flash flood watch will go into effect Sunday beginning at 1PM lasting through 11PM. That means you need to be prepared as flooding is likely to occur. A more active monsoon pattern continues through next week.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Health officials warn of increase in scorpion stings during monsoon season

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Monsoon storms are doing more than keeping us all inside. They’re also bringing unwanted critters, like scorpions, into your home. This is the perfect environment for a scorpion to escape those monsoon rains. And unfortunately, it’s your house. They can come in from any small hole or crack and then they settle in for the next couple of months. Creating a safe space for themselves, and a lot of stress for you.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Authorities investigating suspicious death near Old Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are investigating a suspicious death near Old Tucson in Pima County early Monday, July 25. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said a body was found near Kinney and Gates Pass roads. The PCSD said Gates Pass is closed from Kinney Road to...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Authorities searching for missing 85-year-old man

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima County sheriff’s deputies are searching for an 85-year-old man who was reported missing on Monday, July 25. Authorities say Daniel Seibert was last seen around 3 p.m. in the 200 block of West Calle Canon De Faber in Green Valley, wearing a black T-shirt and khaki pants.
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
L.A. Weekly

Motorcyclist Injured in Accident near North Silverbell Road [Tucson, AZ]

TUCSON, AZ (July 25, 2022) – Thursday morning, a male motorcyclist suffered various injuries in an accident near North Silverbell Road. The incident happened on June 30th, at around 10:00 a.m., at the intersection of North Silverbell Road and West Goret Road. At this time, the circumstances leading up...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run accident near Old Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are investigating after a man was hit by a vehicle near Old Tucson in Pima County on Monday, July 25. According to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, deputies were called to Kinney and Gates Pass roads around 8 a.m. David Moreno, 26,...
TUCSON, AZ
KGUN 9 Tucson News

PCSD investigating fatal collision

The Pima County Sheriff's Department (PCSD) is investigating a fatal collision that left 29-year-old Troy Allred dead. On July 23rd, 2022, around 8:15 p.m. deputies responded to a domestic argument near the 1500 block of North Branding Place. Deputies say when they arrived the victim told them Allred left the...
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
azpm.org

Bats take flight during Tucson's monsoon

It is another bat-watching summer in Tucson. Scientists say the city has more kinds of bats than other cities, with about 18 different species fluttering through the skies. University of Arizona Museum of Natural History curator Melanie Bucci explains it's because bats enjoy summertime access to food in the Sonoran Desert, and many species migrate to Mexico during the winter.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

For fourth time in month, pedestrian hit by train in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - For the fourth time in a little over a month, a pedestrian was hit by a train in the Tucson area. The Tucson Police Department confirmed the pedestrian was hit near Interstate 10 and Grant Road around 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, July 24. The...
TUCSON, AZ
Nationwide Report

30-year-old Vanessa Garcia killed after a hit-and-run crash in Tucson (Tucson, AZ)

30-year-old Vanessa Garcia killed after a hit-and-run crash in Tucson (Tucson, AZ)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 30-year-old Vanessa Garcia as the woman who lost her life after possibly being hit by a vehicle on Thursday west of Tucson. The fatal hit-and-run crash was reported at about 4:30 a.m. in Tucson Estates near Bopp Road and Irene Boulevard, which is west of South San Joaquin Road [...]
TUCSON, AZ
azpm.org

“Not here for some agrarian fantasy”

Your browser does not support the audio element. This is Tapped, a podcast where we tell our stories - the stories of people living with the cost of drought in the Southwest, and what we can do to mitigate it. The desert can be surprisingly, well, green in places. Life...
TUCSON, AZ

