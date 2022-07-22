Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cochise, Pima, Santa Cruz by NWS

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Monsoon storms are doing more than keeping us all inside. They’re also bringing unwanted critters, like scorpions, into your home. This is the perfect environment for a scorpion to escape those monsoon rains. And unfortunately, it’s your house. They can come in from any small hole or crack and then they settle in for the next couple of months. Creating a safe space for themselves, and a lot of stress for you.

TUCSON, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO