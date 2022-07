HOLLYWOOD, S.C. (WCBD) – Hallie Hill Animal Sanctuary is working to raise money for the more than 200 animals at the shelter through the Laps of Love fundraising event. On August 13, swimmers are invited to participate in either a two-hour, 200-lap swim or a one-hour, 100-lap swim with the goal of raising $25,000. Those who don’t want to swim but still want to contribute can sponsor swimmers either through a one-time donation, or per lap.

HOLLYWOOD, SC ・ 14 HOURS AGO