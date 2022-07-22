Family members involved in Lithia Springs shooting

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Two people were rushed to the hospital after exchanging gunfire outside a DeKalb County gas station on Tuesday afternoon. Crime scene tape surrounded the Chevron gas station located at 417 S. Stone Mountain Lithonia Road close to the Rockbridge Road intersection near Stone Mountain. DeKalb County police could release only a few details about the incident as of Tuesday evening, but said investigators believe it started as a domestic dispute.

DEKALB COUNTY, GA ・ 13 HOURS AGO