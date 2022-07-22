Teen jumps from Buckhead parking deck to escape police

A man taken to an eastern Pennsylvania hospital last week after police shot a boa constrictor that was around his neck has died of his injuries, authorities said. The Lehigh County coroner's office said Monday that 27-year-old Elliot Senseman died Sunday morning at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest. The cause of death was listed as anoxic brain injury due to asphyxiation by constriction and the manner of death was ruled accidental.
A manhunt is underway for the husband of a woman who was shot to death while holding her newborn grandson. Salomon Ramos, 50, is wanted for murder in connection with the death of his estranged wife, 45-year-old Angeles Santos, WXIA-TV and WAGA report, citing Dekalb County police. The couple's son,...
The family of a man shot multiple times at an intersection in Acworth, Georgia believe that the shooting was racially motivated. Jason Daxon, a 25-year-old Grammy nominated songwriter and Georgia resident was driving in his car on June 30 when, according to Cherokee County sheriff’s deputies, a man named Wade McEwan pulled up next to Mr Daxon’s car and fired at least 14 shots through his driver’s side window.
Christina Powell, the Texas mom of two who was last seen on July 5, was found dead in her car on Saturday, according to the San Antonio Police Department. Powell, 39, was found in the front passenger seat of her 2020 Nissan Rogue by a security guard in the parking lot of the Huebner Oaks Center in San Antonio just before 7 p.m. Saturday, police told Fox News Digital.
Guitar found in middle of intersection of 10th St NW and Holly St NW. Left with Georgia Tech PoliceSamarium149. Fell off the back of a car at around 11:50 AM. If this is yours, contact GT Police at (404) 894 - 2500 (not Atlanta police, the university's police. I'm a grad student). Dropped it off with them just now. They're also looking into possible camera footage of the intersection to find the owner as well. (u/Samarium149)
BALTIMORE – At the once busy Lil Kidz Kastle daycare in Owings Mills, the playground equipment sits empty and the doors are locked as police investigate multiple allegations that children were sexually abused.The suspect who faces several felony charges is James Weems, Jr., a retired Baltimore City police officer and the husband of the daycare's owner, Shanteari Weems. Police told WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren that James Weems worked as a bus driver at the facility for at least two years. "It's horrible," said Kathy Scherr who works nearby. "You can't imagine what it's like as a parent to turn your child over to...
Comments / 0