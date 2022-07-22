ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gwinnett County, GA

Roommate dispute ends in officer-involved shooting

fox5atlanta.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Gwinnett County man was shot and killed by...

www.fox5atlanta.com

rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Lookout issued for suspect who brandished gun at Covington police

COVINGTON — The Covington Police Department is on the lookout for a man who brandished a handgun at police and verbally threatened them during a foot chase. According to the CPD, James Lee Hegwood, 30, was spotted in the area of the QuikTrip on Ga. Highway 142 at about 1:30 a.m. July 20. An officer approached Hegwood, who has active outstanding warrants, and the suspect fled across the highway towards the Quality Inn and then into the woodline behind the hotel. According to the CPD, just before heading into the woods Hegwood brandished a firearm and made verbal threats toward officers.
COVINGTON, GA
Gwinnett County, GA
Georgia Crime & Safety
Gwinnett County, GA
WGAU

New details on arrests of shooting suspects in Commerce

Police arrested two suspects accused of shooting a 68-year-old man trying to protect his wife during an armed robbery. Commerce police responded to a business off Ga. 441 around noon on Saturday and found a man with a gunshot wound to the chest. Investigators believe two men sitting in the...
COMMERCE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

2 injured after exchanging shots outside DeKalb County gas station, police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Two people were rushed to the hospital after exchanging gunfire outside a DeKalb County gas station on Tuesday afternoon. Crime scene tape surrounded the Chevron gas station located at 417 S. Stone Mountain Lithonia Road close to the Rockbridge Road intersection near Stone Mountain. DeKalb County police could release only a few details about the incident as of Tuesday evening, but said investigators believe it started as a domestic dispute.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
#Shooting#Roommate#Violent Crime
fox5atlanta.com

Police: Suspect shoots man, carjacks woman at SW Atlanta gas station

ATLANTA - Police are on the lookout for a woman wanted for a shooting and carjacking at a southwest Atlanta gas station Tuesday morning. Atlanta police say the shooting happened around 5:30 a.m. at a Chevron gas station on the 1300 block of Metropolitan Parkway. According to investigators, the incident...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Burglars target Cherokee County home on weekend afternoon

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - Deputies in Cherokee County want to find the three people and the getaway driver responsible for an afternoon weekend burglary. It happened sometime after 3 p.m. Saturday at a home along Brookfield Circle near Woodstock. The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office released images of the three burglary suspects.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Autopsy confirms identity of East Hall fire victim

Following an autopsy, authorities have released the name of a woman who died in a mobile home fire on East Hall Road earlier this month. 50-year-old Melissa Marie Maynor was pronounced dead at the scene on Thursday, July 7. According to a press release by the Hall County Sheriff's Office,...
HALL COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

2 DeKalb County jail deaths reported within the last week

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Two inmates have died in two separate incidents while in custody at the DeKalb County jail within the last week. Vernon Dennis Head, 48, of Stone Mountain, was found unresponsive in his cell last Friday. On-site medics and DeKalb County EMS were unable to revive him.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man charged for stealing $600K in trucks, equipment, deputies say

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - A Coweta County businessman was charged with stealing almost $600,000 in trucks and equipment. Ferris Carter was charged with theft by conversion. Coweta County deputies said Carter, who owns Carter Logistics, agreed to buy 18 trailers for just under $600,000, but never paid. The company that...
COWETA COUNTY, GA

