Warwick, RI

DEM urges swimming safety after recent rescues, drownings

By Brittany Schaefer, Sarah Doiron
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 4 days ago

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) is reminding everyone to heed any and all warnings posted at local beaches this weekend.

The ongoing heat wave has drawn thousands of people to the state’s coastline over the past week.

“We expect big crowds at our state beaches and that brings some challenges with it,” DEM spokesperson Mike Healey said Friday.

WEATHER ALERT: Heat wave continues through Sunday

So far this week, at least seven people have been pulled from the ocean amid dangerous rip currents and heavy surf, including a 9-year-old Somerset boy who died after being rescued Tuesday afternoon .

Keven Arruda suffered irreparable brain damage after going too long without oxygen and passed away Thursday, according to his family. Arruda was pulled from the water at Easton’s Beach in Newport after lifeguards spotted him while making a separate rescue.

Arruda’s family tells 12 News he got caught up in a rip current while swimming. 12 News overheard an announcement at the beach Tuesday warning swimmers to stay close to shore due to dangerous rip currents.

RIP CURRENTS: Why they’re so dangerous and what to do if you get caught in one

That same day, two men were rescued from the waters off Conimicut Point Beach in Warwick, one of whom nearly drowned. Both swimmers are expected to recover, city fire officials said.

Drowning hazard signs were posted at Conimicut Point last year after a 10-year-old girl was swept off the sand bar by a strong current. The young girl drowned, along with the man who jumped in to save her .

Lifeguards have rescued four men in four separate incidents at Misquamicut Beach this week. One of the men broke his neck while swimming, while another nearly drowned, according to police. The other two swimmers’ shoulders popped out of their sockets due to the strong waves, Healey added.

“It’s a combination of rough surf and inexperienced swimmers,” Westerly Police Chief Paul Gingerella said. “We know the lifeguards are doing the best they can, but the crowds don’t help either.”

With the extreme heat expected to continue through the weekend , Healey is reminding everyone to remain cognizant and careful while enjoying the state’s beaches.

Healey said since Misquamicut is extremely busy, the DEM is pulling lifeguards from the Charlestown Breachway, leaving that beach with less oversight.

“We’re concerned for this weekend,” he added. “The lifeguards at Misquamicut who made the rescues … they’re traumatized and need some time off.”

And it’s not just the ocean where swimmers should be cautious. Earlier this week, an 18-year-old man died after jumping into a North Smithfield reservoir from a railroad trestle with friends.

The town’s fire chief tells 12 News that railroad trestle is a popular spot during the summer months and it’s been an ongoing battle to keep people from jumping into the water.

It’s also not the first time someone has died after jumping into the reservoir.

The last reported drowning happened back in 2016, when a Providence teenager’s body was pulled from the water after he jumped from the same railroad trestle.

