$4M in new gear for Mobile’s fire department

By Shamonee Baker
 4 days ago

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — The Mobile Fire-Rescue Department has expanded its fleet with nine new vehicles. It cost $4 million in total to add this additional apparatus, which will help maintain neighborhood safety.

“It’s important for us to be able to provide our guys with the safest equipment and the most effective equipment possible,” said District Chief of Logistics for Mobile Fire Rescue, Jason Browne. “It’s also not only good for us as it’s exceptionally important for the citizens where we can put out their fires, answer their medical calls and what have you.”

Among the new vehicles are four fire engines, three ambulance rescue trucks, a rehabilitation truck and a fire and life safety trailer. The trailer serves as a public safety training tool for the community.

One side of the truck resembles a kitchen of a home, the other side is a child’s bedroom. Both have digital flames, smoke, heat and alarm sound effects installed as a part of the training.

The public can go inside the trailer for hands-on training to learn how to properly handle several fire related situations. Adults and children will learn valuable safety tips like learning how to use a fire extinguisher and even walk-through what to do during different weather disturbances.

“It’s our responsibility to make sure that we prepare people for when those things do occur, they know how to appropriately respond on their own,” said Mobile Fire Chief, Jeremy Lami.

Also Included in the fleet is a rehabilitation truck. It serves as an area for firefighters to cool off and stay hydrated after battling fires in heavy gear in the midst of extreme temperatures.

The rehab truck is installed with an electric water system and high-speed air conditioning and was paid for by a grant.

“If we’re going to ask our firefighters to put themselves in harms way, they ought to have the best,” said District 4 City Councilman, Ben Reynolds. “We’re doing our very best to hire the brightest, we need to make sure that they have the best equipment to support them.”

The Mobile Fire-Rescue Department has added a total of 12 new engines to their fleet in the last year.

