Living Local: Morehead City and Alive at 5

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Carnie Hedgepeth’s health insurance company has approved his transfer to the Shepherd Center in Atlanta, his family announced Tuesday. Hedgepeth, Beaufort County’s emergency services director and a local pastor, has been recovering from serious injuries he sustained in a motorcycle accident in June. His family reported Saturday that their medical insurance had denied Hedgepeth a transfer to the Shepherd Center, a renowned rehabilitation hospital. The family said at that time they’d appeal the decision, and their efforts seem to have paid off.

GREENVILLE, NC ・ 15 HOURS AGO