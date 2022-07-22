ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morehead City, NC

Living Local: Morehead City and Alive at 5

WNCT
 4 days ago

Our latest Living Local is literally Alive at 5. During weekdays in...

www.wnct.com

WNCT

Two Carteret County roads to receive new drainage pipes

BEAUFORT, N.C. – These two sections of roads north of Beaufort are scheduled to be closed on the following dates to allow state transportation workers to improve the drainage systems:. Aug. 1-3.: Merrimon Road south of its intersection with Laurel Road. Aug. 8-11: U.S. 70 (Live Oak Street) north...
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Polls open to vote in New Bern for mayor, alderman

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — It’s election day in New Bern as residents go to the polls to vote in the runoff elections for mayor and alderman in wards 1 and 2. Former Police Chief Toussaint Summers won the race for mayor against Alderman Jeffrey Odham by just four votes in May. After the race, Odham requested […]
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

Hedgepeth approved for transfer to renowned Atlanta hospital

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Carnie Hedgepeth’s health insurance company has approved his transfer to the Shepherd Center in Atlanta, his family announced Tuesday. Hedgepeth, Beaufort County’s emergency services director and a local pastor, has been recovering from serious injuries he sustained in a motorcycle accident in June. His family reported Saturday that their medical insurance had denied Hedgepeth a transfer to the Shepherd Center, a renowned rehabilitation hospital. The family said at that time they’d appeal the decision, and their efforts seem to have paid off.
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Hearing begins on status of Onslow County Schools board member

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The public hearing began Monday into the future of current Onslow County Schools board member Eric Whitfield. Onslow County Schools set up the hearing in the main meeting room of the Eastern North Carolina Regional Skills Center, located at 261 Northwest Corridor Boulevard in Jacksonville. Brett Anderson, Chief Communications Officer with Onslow County Schools, said in a memo to the media the meeting will not be one held by the Onslow County Schools board. There will be no opportunity for public participation.
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Duplin Co. law enforcement take part in active-shooter drills

WARSAW, N.C. (WNCT) — With the school year around the corner, campuses across the country are making sure their schools are safe, and it’s no different here in Eastern North Carolina. Multiple law enforcement agencies in ENC are participating in active shooter training classes this week at Warsaw Elementary School in Duplin County. Eric Southerland, […]
DUPLIN COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Byrd family grateful for ‘outpouring of love’ as treatment continues

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Parker Byrd, an incoming East Carolina University freshman baseball player, is set to undergo a third surgery Wednesday to address injuries he sustained in a Beaufort County boating accident over the weekend. Byrd, a Laurinburg native and Scotland County High School graduate, was airlifted from Bath to Greenville on Saturday after […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Incoming ECU freshman injured in boating accident in Bath

BATH, N.C. (WNCT) — An incoming East Carolina University freshman who plays baseball was involved in a serious boating accident on Saturday. Parker Byrd, who recently graduated from Scotland County High School, was airlifted from Bath to ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville with serious injuries to his legs, among other injuries. Scotland County High School posted a notice on its Facebook page about the crash.
BATH, NC
WNCT

Virginia man arrested in murder of Jacksonville man

JACKSONVILLE, N.C (WNCT) – A Virginia man has been arrested and is facing a murder charge in the shooting death of a man on July 5. James Patrick McAlee, 46, of Alexandria, Va., was located and apprehended on Monday by the U.S. Marshal’s Service and Detective J. Carter of Onslow County Sheriff’s Office. McAlee was […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WNCT

Chocowinity 16U softball one win from World Series title

TREASURE COAST, Fla. (WNCT) — The past week has been a pretty good one for the Chocowinity 16U all-star softball team at the Babe Ruth Softball World Series. Chocowinity advanced through pool play with a 3-1 record, losing only to JPRD West, 7-3, in the opening game last Friday. Since then, Chocowinity picked up the […]
CHOCOWINITY, NC

