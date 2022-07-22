ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flood Advisory was in effect for the New Orleans Metro area on Friday evening

By Kacey Buercklin
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW ORLEANS — Big storms were being reported in the New Orleans Metro area. There was a Flood Advisory for the New...

More storms possible, staying hot, and staying humid

Just as we found the last few days, more storms dotted Southeast Louisiana on Tuesday and temperatures ranged anywhere from upper 80s where you got the rain and more clouds, to lower 90s where you found more sun. It’s late July and almost August, and this forecast doesn’t end anytime...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Thunderstorms lead to flooded roads, power outages in New Orleans, Jefferson Parish

A flood warning is in effect for New Orleans and surrounding parishes until 6:15 p.m. Friday, and flooding has already been reported on some streets throughout the city and Metairie. Neutral ground parking is allowed until 9 a.m. Saturday. The National Weather Service is warning that heavy rains and thunderstorms...
New Orleans, LA
Southbound Causeway Bridge reopens after accident

NEW ORLEANS — The southbound side of the Causeway Bridge has reopened after an accident shut it down earlier in the day. According to Causeway officials, the southbound side of the bridge closed around 3:41 p.m. due to an accident. It reopened at roughly 5:49 p.m. For live traffic...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Some strong storms are moving our way

There is a low risk for locally heavy rain overnight into Friday morning. A line of strong storms is over South Mississippi and South Alabama moving Southwest. The storms should not be as intense when they reach our area, but there is a low risk strong winds in storms. Certainly I would expect 30 to 40 mph winds in storms on the Northshore and South Mississippi. Rainfall totals may be as high as 2-4" of rain. Make sure your cars are not in areas that flood in South Mississippi and the Northshore. The rain will move South into the Metro by 6 AM. Rain looks heaviest near Belle Chasse. The rain will dissipate later in the morning, and leave a boundary. When we heat up during the day, more rain and storms will fire up especially on the South Shore in the afternoon. Scattered rain forecast Saturday with highs in the low to mid 90s. Less rain Sunday and Monday. That means hotter. Heat advisory may be necessary.
BELLE CHASSE, LA
Shooting on Monday afternoon in the Dillard Neighborhood

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police have reported that there was a shooting on Monday afternoon that left one man injured in the Dillard Neighborhood. According to reports, a man was shot outside a residence on the 4500 block of Allen Street when the suspect exited the residence and shot the victim.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Lightning likely cause of massive fire at Livingston school Friday morning

WATSON - Crews were called to a massive fire at a junior high gymnasium late Friday morning. Photos of the blaze showed a plume of smoke billowing from the gym at Live Oak Junior High on Old LA Highway 16. Officials with the school system said there were no reported injuries.
Boutte man killed in single-vehicle accident in Jefferson Parish

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Louisiana State Police reports that a man died in a single-vehicle accident in Jefferson Parish early Tuesday morning,. According to reports, the police responded to the accident on US 90 west near Live Oak Boulevard around 1:30 a.m. and found Terry Ralph, 53, dead at the scene.
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
Here’s where to go glamping in the New Orleans area

We’ve all grown used to comfort, especially over the past few years. Being home more often, people have upgraded their households with more coziness and convenience. That trend has spread to the camping world as well with glamping. Glamor camping (or glamping) has been the newest trend for a while now, with glamping options ranging from safari tents to caboose cars, luxe teepees and treehouses. New Orleans has a few places a short distance from the city.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
10 years later: fire destroys Hubig's Pies factory

NEW ORLEANS — It's been a decade without a New Orleans delicacy. Today marks 10 years since a five-alarm fire ripped through the bakery where Hubig's Pies were made on Dauphine Street. The city and the region were heartbroken and stunned when they woke up and saw the flames...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Electric companies give reasons for high bills

KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. How New Orleans' trauma teams are coping with city's surge in shootings. Union Local 561 for the Lake Charles Fire Department picketted at the intersection of Ryan and Pujo Street, just down the street from City Hall.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Entergy agrees to pause shutting off power amid rising electric bills

Entergy announced late Monday that it will not shut off power to Louisiana customers for the next three months because of increasingly high electric bills. The announcement comes ahead of today’s N.O. city council's Utility, Cable, Telecommunications and Technology Committee. City council members Helena Moreno and JP Morrell sent a request for a moratorium on power shutoffs amid rising hot temperatures and high utility bills.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

