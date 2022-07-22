ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Police: Pick-up truck located in Philadelphia hit-and-run that killed cyclist, driver still sought

Cover picture for the articlePHILADELPHIA - Authorities say a truck used in a deadly hit-and-run crash in Philadelphia has been found, but they are still searching for the driver. According to investigators, 28-year-old Nyier Cunningham was struck...

Owner Of Pickup Truck Involved In Deadly West Philly Hit-And-Run Identified As Victim’s Family ‘Looking For Some Type of Closure’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office said Monday the owner of a pickup truck involved in a deadly hit-and-run Friday has been identified. But investigators still aren’t sure if it was the actual owner behind the wheel at the time of the crash. As the investigation continues, the victim’s parents hope the driver hears their heartfelt plea. “We’re looking for some type of closure. It’s not gonna bring him back, but we want the driver to come forward,” J.P, the victim’s father said. The parents of Nyier “Nas” Cunningham say their 28-year-old son was just a few blocks from home in...
Philadelphia Man Arrested After YouTubers Lead Police To Attempted Child Luring At Egg Harbor Township Boatyard

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — A Philadelphia man has been arrested for an attempted child luring in Egg Harbor Township over the weekend, police said Tuesday. Fifty-seven-year-old Roger Tomes was has charged with luring in New Jersey after he was arrested Sunday. Police said the incident happened around 5:45 p.m. Sunday at Graef’s Boat Yard in Egg Harbor Township. According to police, two YouTubers who operate a channel dedicated to catching child predators posed as a 15-year-old girl online and exchanged internet and text messages with Tomes. Police allege Tomes lured who he believed to be a teenage girl to his boat at the boat yard for sexual activities. Police did not identify the two individuals who operate the YouTube channel, but they say the two create accounts on dating websites and pose as juvenile girls. Tomes faces between five and 10 years in prison and up to a $150,000 fine if convicted.
Police: Man, 22, shot and killed in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say a young man died after he was shot in the head Monday afternoon in North Philadelphia. Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 2700 block of North Ringgold Street just before 6:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting. Police found a 22-year-old man...
