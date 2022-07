Concord, NH – An arrest has been made in the case where a man died from a stab wound to the neck on Sunday in Hooksett. 45-year-old Jason Wirtz was discovered lying in the roadway in the area of 66 Main Street in Hooksett shortly after midnight. Wirtz had sustained a single stab wound to the neck and was found unresponsive when officers arrived. He was transported to the Elliot Hospital in Manchester and was pronounced deceased.

HOOKSETT, NH ・ 1 DAY AGO