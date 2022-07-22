ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warsaw, IN

July 29 Rally Puts Spotlight On Addiction

By Leah Sander
inkfreenews.com
 4 days ago

WARSAW — Brandi Shepherd notes those facing addiction themselves or affected by it in any way are facing a fight. “You’re living a war,” she said. Shepherd, of Warsaw, speaks from experience. She’s lost her mother and brother to addiction. Her brother passed away in...

www.inkfreenews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
inkfreenews.com

Kenyan Bennett

Kenyan Chase Bennett, 24, Warsaw, died at 12:50 a.m. Monday, July 25, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne, due to a vehicle accident. Kenyan was born June 26, 1998, in Warsaw, the son of (the late) Kevin and LeAnn (Barton) Bennett. He was a 2018 graduate of Warsaw High School...
WARSAW, IN
inkfreenews.com

Warsaw Parks Hosting Family Carnival Friday

WARSAW — The Warsaw Parks and Recreation Department is hosting its annual Family Carnival at Central Park on Friday, July 29. It’s from 6-9 p.m. There will be children’s entertainment, inflatables, games, face painting, and so much more. For activities, wristbands are $10, and individual tickets are...
WARSAW, IN
inkfreenews.com

Community Paddle Boarding Is July 27

WARSAW — The Warsaw Parks and Recreation Department is hosting a Community Paddle Boarding event on Wednesday, July 27. It’s 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Pike Lake Beach. No registration is required. An annual waiver and rules sheet must be signed by each participant (must be signed...
WARSAW, IN
inkfreenews.com

Michael Kocik

Michael J. Kocik, 90, Warsaw, died Monday, July 25, 2022, at Peabody Rehabilitation and Retirement Community, North Manchester. Mike was born May 22, 1932, in Detroit, Mich., the son of (the late) Michael J. Kocik, Sr. and Mary (Drotar) Kocik. On Aug. 14, 1993, he married Lutie (Vanover) Kocik in Milford.
WARSAW, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hope, IN
Local
Indiana Health
Kosciusko County, IN
Society
Local
Indiana Society
Warsaw, IN
Society
City
Warsaw, IN
Warsaw, IN
Health
County
Kosciusko County, IN
inkfreenews.com

David Clark

David Lloyd Clark, 73, formerly of Albion, died at 3:55 a.m. Saturday, July 23, 2022, at Ashton Creek Health and Rehabilitation, Fort Wayne. He was born Aug. 1, 1948. He married Kathy Cohn on Aug. 11, 1981; she survives. He is also survived by a stepdaughter, Stephanie L. Murphy, Arizona;...
ALBION, IN
inkfreenews.com

Rachel Turner

Rachel E. Turner, 97, Warsaw, died Monday, July 25, 2022, at Kosciusko Community Hospital, Warsaw. She was born Jan. 9, 1925. She is survived by her sister, Dolores E. Knouff, Warsaw. McHatton-Sadler Funeral Chapels is in charge of arrangements.
WARSAW, IN
inkfreenews.com

Pierceton Days To Celebrate ‘Christmas In July’

PIERCETON — Those headed to this weekend’s Pierceton Days Festival can enjoy “Christmas in July.”. That’s the theme of the festival set for Friday, July 29, and Saturday, July 30. Festival organizer Alicia Mediano said the theme was chosen related to the town’s “Christmas In Pierceton: Untangled” Christmas decorations volunteer committee.
PIERCETON, IN
inkfreenews.com

Phillip Derrickson

Phillip Howard Derrickson, 80, Mishawaka, died July 25, 2022, at his home. He was born June 14, 1942. He married Jacqueline Stith on Aug. 20, 1966; she survives. He is also survived by his sons, David (Dana) Derrickson, Goshen and Phillip (Susan) Derrickson, South Bend; daughter, Kimberly (Michael) Moore, Mishawaka; stepmother, Julia Derrickson; four brothers, Lawrence (Melanie) Derrickson, Decatur, Ill., Steven (Tina) Derrickson, Mattoon, Ill., Jackie (Linda) Derrickson, South Bend and Christopher (Gloria) Derrickson, Mishawaka; three sisters, Phyllis Derrickson Nesbit, Florida, Oletha (Arthur) Jones, South Bend and Iris Derrickson, Osceola; nine grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
MISHAWAKA, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kenny Howard
inkfreenews.com

Rebecca ‘Becky’ Mann

Rebecca “Becky” Mann, 69, Warsaw, died Friday, July 22, 2022, at her residence. She was born March 30, 1953. She is survived by her mother, Anna Mann, Warsaw; siblings, William Mann, Francie Harrold and Charles Mann, all of Warsaw and Susan Eichinger, Blackhawk, S.D. McHatton-Sadler Funeral Chapels is...
WARSAW, IN
inkfreenews.com

Larry Gochenour — UPDATED

Larry K. Gochenour, 76, Etna Green, died Friday, July 22, 2022, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Mishawaka. He was born Nov. 5, 1945. He married Susan D. Sparks on June 19, 1965; she preceded him in death. Larry is survived by his daughter, Tana (William) Elliott, Claypool; his son,...
ETNA GREEN, IN
inkfreenews.com

James Stewart — PENDING

James Stuart, 61, Warsaw, died July 17, 2022, in his residence. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
WARSAW, IN
inkfreenews.com

Thomas ‘Tom’ Brookman — UPDATED

Thomas H. “Tom” Brookman, 71, Claypool, died unexpectedly July 25, 2022, at his home. Tom was born April 11, 1951, in Kalamazoo, Mich., the son of Harland and Betty Brookman. Tom was an avid hunter and fisherman, often traveling to the wilds of Canada. He also enjoyed bowling,...
CLAYPOOL, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Walking In Awareness#Fellowship Missions
inkfreenews.com

Connie Kehoe — UPDATED

Connie L. Kehoe, 83, Warsaw, died Thursday, July 21, 2022, at Mason Health and Rehabilitation Center, Warsaw. Connie was born Oct.1, 1938, in Pierceton, the daughter of Walter and Irene (Froh) Morrison. She was united in marriage to Edward Kehoe on Sep. 2, 1960, in Pierceton; he preceded her. She...
WARSAW, IN
inkfreenews.com

Averi Antich

Averi Antich, 9, Plymouth, died Sunday, July 24, 2022, at Memorial Hospital, South Bend. She was born Feb. 13, 2013. Averi is survived by her parents, Jason and Angela Antich, Plymouth; sisters, Courtney (Tim) Fonseca, South Bend and Krysta Zentz, South Bend; and grandparents, Lindy (Ron) Snyder, Plymouth and Jerry Shafer, Plymouth.
PLYMOUTH, IN
inkfreenews.com

Timeline From The Past: Warsaw-Winona Lake Merger, Slot Machine Raid

From the Files of the Kosciusko County Historical Society. Editor’s note: This is a retrospective article that runs a few times a month on InkFreeNews. July 31, 1967 — A former Syracuse man numbers among a group of four skilled mountain climbers still missing today as air and ground search parties continued rescue efforts off snow-shrouded Mt. McKinley near Anchorage, Alaska.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
inkfreenews.com

Lewis ‘Carl’ Pennington — UPDATED

Lewis “Carl” Pennington, 49, Warsaw, died Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at Kosciusko Community Hospital, Warsaw. Carl was born April 6, 1973, in McMinnville, Tenn., the son of Betty Marie (Brymer) Rogers. He was united in marriage to Leann Patterson on April 2, 2016, in Lapaz. He was a...
WARSAW, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Paypal
NewsBreak
Society
inkfreenews.com

Geneva Woodward

Geneva Fay Woodward, 77, Wabash, died at 10:16 p.m. Saturday, July 23, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. She was born Sep. 5, 1944. She married Larry Woodward on Sep. 5, 1992; he preceded her in death. She is survived by two children, Tammy (Jerry) Stoner, Wabash and...
WABASH, IN
inkfreenews.com

Doris Rackin — PENDING

Doris Rackin, 95, Winona Lake, died Tuesday, July 26, 2022, in her home. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
WINONA LAKE, IN
inkfreenews.com

Area Accident Reports

Officers with the Warsaw Police Department investigated the following accidents:. 8:57 p.m. Sunday, July 24, East Market Street, east of Hickory Street, Warsaw. Driver: Alexis Tlahuextl-Zaca, 18, East CR 200N, Warsaw. Tlahuextl-Zaca said he was distracted by looking at something on his passenger’s phone. His vehicle then hit a parked vehicle. Damage: Up to $5,000.
WARSAW, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy