July 29 Rally Puts Spotlight On Addiction

WARSAW — Brandi Shepherd notes those facing addiction themselves or affected by it in any way are facing a fight. “You’re living a war,” she said. Shepherd, of Warsaw, speaks from experience. She’s lost her mother and brother to addiction. Her brother passed away in...
Kenyan Chase Bennett, 24, Warsaw, died at 12:50 a.m. Monday, July 25, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne, due to a vehicle accident. Kenyan was born June 26, 1998, in Warsaw, the son of (the late) Kevin and LeAnn (Barton) Bennett. He was a 2018 graduate of Warsaw High School...
WARSAW — The Warsaw Parks and Recreation Department is hosting its annual Family Carnival at Central Park on Friday, July 29. It’s from 6-9 p.m. There will be children’s entertainment, inflatables, games, face painting, and so much more. For activities, wristbands are $10, and individual tickets are...
WARSAW — The Warsaw Parks and Recreation Department is hosting a Community Paddle Boarding event on Wednesday, July 27. It’s 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Pike Lake Beach. No registration is required. An annual waiver and rules sheet must be signed by each participant (must be signed...
Michael J. Kocik, 90, Warsaw, died Monday, July 25, 2022, at Peabody Rehabilitation and Retirement Community, North Manchester. Mike was born May 22, 1932, in Detroit, Mich., the son of (the late) Michael J. Kocik, Sr. and Mary (Drotar) Kocik. On Aug. 14, 1993, he married Lutie (Vanover) Kocik in Milford.
David Lloyd Clark, 73, formerly of Albion, died at 3:55 a.m. Saturday, July 23, 2022, at Ashton Creek Health and Rehabilitation, Fort Wayne. He was born Aug. 1, 1948. He married Kathy Cohn on Aug. 11, 1981; she survives. He is also survived by a stepdaughter, Stephanie L. Murphy, Arizona;...
Rachel E. Turner, 97, Warsaw, died Monday, July 25, 2022, at Kosciusko Community Hospital, Warsaw. She was born Jan. 9, 1925. She is survived by her sister, Dolores E. Knouff, Warsaw. McHatton-Sadler Funeral Chapels is in charge of arrangements.
PIERCETON — Those headed to this weekend’s Pierceton Days Festival can enjoy “Christmas in July.”. That’s the theme of the festival set for Friday, July 29, and Saturday, July 30. Festival organizer Alicia Mediano said the theme was chosen related to the town’s “Christmas In Pierceton: Untangled” Christmas decorations volunteer committee.
Phillip Howard Derrickson, 80, Mishawaka, died July 25, 2022, at his home. He was born June 14, 1942. He married Jacqueline Stith on Aug. 20, 1966; she survives. He is also survived by his sons, David (Dana) Derrickson, Goshen and Phillip (Susan) Derrickson, South Bend; daughter, Kimberly (Michael) Moore, Mishawaka; stepmother, Julia Derrickson; four brothers, Lawrence (Melanie) Derrickson, Decatur, Ill., Steven (Tina) Derrickson, Mattoon, Ill., Jackie (Linda) Derrickson, South Bend and Christopher (Gloria) Derrickson, Mishawaka; three sisters, Phyllis Derrickson Nesbit, Florida, Oletha (Arthur) Jones, South Bend and Iris Derrickson, Osceola; nine grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Rebecca “Becky” Mann, 69, Warsaw, died Friday, July 22, 2022, at her residence. She was born March 30, 1953. She is survived by her mother, Anna Mann, Warsaw; siblings, William Mann, Francie Harrold and Charles Mann, all of Warsaw and Susan Eichinger, Blackhawk, S.D. McHatton-Sadler Funeral Chapels is...
Larry K. Gochenour, 76, Etna Green, died Friday, July 22, 2022, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Mishawaka. He was born Nov. 5, 1945. He married Susan D. Sparks on June 19, 1965; she preceded him in death. Larry is survived by his daughter, Tana (William) Elliott, Claypool; his son,...
Thomas H. “Tom” Brookman, 71, Claypool, died unexpectedly July 25, 2022, at his home. Tom was born April 11, 1951, in Kalamazoo, Mich., the son of Harland and Betty Brookman. Tom was an avid hunter and fisherman, often traveling to the wilds of Canada. He also enjoyed bowling,...
Connie L. Kehoe, 83, Warsaw, died Thursday, July 21, 2022, at Mason Health and Rehabilitation Center, Warsaw. Connie was born Oct.1, 1938, in Pierceton, the daughter of Walter and Irene (Froh) Morrison. She was united in marriage to Edward Kehoe on Sep. 2, 1960, in Pierceton; he preceded her. She...
Averi Antich, 9, Plymouth, died Sunday, July 24, 2022, at Memorial Hospital, South Bend. She was born Feb. 13, 2013. Averi is survived by her parents, Jason and Angela Antich, Plymouth; sisters, Courtney (Tim) Fonseca, South Bend and Krysta Zentz, South Bend; and grandparents, Lindy (Ron) Snyder, Plymouth and Jerry Shafer, Plymouth.
From the Files of the Kosciusko County Historical Society. Editor’s note: This is a retrospective article that runs a few times a month on InkFreeNews. July 31, 1967 — A former Syracuse man numbers among a group of four skilled mountain climbers still missing today as air and ground search parties continued rescue efforts off snow-shrouded Mt. McKinley near Anchorage, Alaska.
Lewis “Carl” Pennington, 49, Warsaw, died Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at Kosciusko Community Hospital, Warsaw. Carl was born April 6, 1973, in McMinnville, Tenn., the son of Betty Marie (Brymer) Rogers. He was united in marriage to Leann Patterson on April 2, 2016, in Lapaz. He was a...
Geneva Fay Woodward, 77, Wabash, died at 10:16 p.m. Saturday, July 23, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. She was born Sep. 5, 1944. She married Larry Woodward on Sep. 5, 1992; he preceded her in death. She is survived by two children, Tammy (Jerry) Stoner, Wabash and...
Officers with the Warsaw Police Department investigated the following accidents:. 8:57 p.m. Sunday, July 24, East Market Street, east of Hickory Street, Warsaw. Driver: Alexis Tlahuextl-Zaca, 18, East CR 200N, Warsaw. Tlahuextl-Zaca said he was distracted by looking at something on his passenger’s phone. His vehicle then hit a parked vehicle. Damage: Up to $5,000.
WARSAW — Steve Creighton has been notified that his painting, “Floral With Umber Pot,” has been juried into the 32nd Annual National Oil and Acrylic Painters Society’s 2022 Best of America National Juried Exhibition. The event will be held Sep. 8 through Oct. 8., at the...
Comments / 0