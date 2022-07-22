July 29 Rally Puts Spotlight On Addiction

Phillip Howard Derrickson, 80, Mishawaka, died July 25, 2022, at his home. He was born June 14, 1942. He married Jacqueline Stith on Aug. 20, 1966; she survives. He is also survived by his sons, David (Dana) Derrickson, Goshen and Phillip (Susan) Derrickson, South Bend; daughter, Kimberly (Michael) Moore, Mishawaka; stepmother, Julia Derrickson; four brothers, Lawrence (Melanie) Derrickson, Decatur, Ill., Steven (Tina) Derrickson, Mattoon, Ill., Jackie (Linda) Derrickson, South Bend and Christopher (Gloria) Derrickson, Mishawaka; three sisters, Phyllis Derrickson Nesbit, Florida, Oletha (Arthur) Jones, South Bend and Iris Derrickson, Osceola; nine grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

MISHAWAKA, IN ・ 23 HOURS AGO