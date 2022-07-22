Mike Greenwell appointed to Lee County Board of County Commissioners

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Former Boston Red Sox outfielder Mike Greenwell has been selected to replace the late Frank Mann on the Lee County Board of County Commissioners.

Today, Governor Ron DeSantis made the announcement regarding the appointment.

Greenwell was one of four candidates that announced they were vying for the seat in Lee County’s primary this August. A Republican, he is running in the primary against John Albion and Joseph Gambino. The winner will face Democrat Matt Wood during the general election on November 8th.

Greenwell is the owner of 31 Produce and Treasurer of Big League Builders.

PREVIOUS STORY: 4 candidates qualify to run for late Frank Mann’s commissioner seat