New Cumberland, PA

New Cumberland to host first Pride event

By James Wesser
abc27.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. (WHTM) — Saturday will be a historic day in New Cumberland. The first pride event in that community will be held. The festivities start at noon in Borough Park on Front...

www.abc27.com

Comments / 6

Charlie Rose
4d ago

I’m gay and it wasn’t that long ago that you kept your personal life to yourself (straight, gay, etc.). What happened to being respectful and not shoving your lifestyle in someone’s face? I Don’t understand this new generation and all this sex crazed society. If that’s the most important thing in their lives, they will always be chasing something they will never find. Just my opinion.

9
 

