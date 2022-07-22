ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Wizards hiring noteworthy ex-NBA champion

By Darryn Albert
 4 days ago
Washington Wizards head coach Wes Unseld Jr. is adding a contemporary to his staff. NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported Friday that the Wizards are finalizing a deal to hire former NBA player James Posey...

