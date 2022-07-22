ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collier County, FL

Online tracker lets Collier early voters know when their vote is counted

By Dave Elias
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fAHXV_0gpWHdpS00

Thousands of you have already cast your vote in the 2022 election although Election Day is still a month away.

So what happens to your ballot until then? It’s sorted at the Election Supervisors Office and then held under lock-in key in a cage until they can be opened and tabulated.

Thousands of ballots are currently being held in Collier County waiting to be opened and counted next week.

Safety has Collier County offering high tech security.

“You can track your individual ballot. See your sample ballot and your voter information,” explained Trish Robertson.

The online ballot tracker will even notify voters when their vote is counted.

“Rather than you going online and looking at your vote by mail ballots status…we’ll send you a message,” Robertson said.

More than 5,000 ballots have been delivered so far. Robertson said that is 2% of the voters who have cast ballots. The office expects voter percent to be around 35%.

Vote by mail ballots can be requested until August 13. The primary election is August 23.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Collier County, FL
Local
Florida Elections
Collier County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
26K+
Followers
15K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy