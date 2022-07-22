USFL star lands contract with NFL team

Can the Atlanta Falcons salary-dump a trade of Deion Jones onto the Dallas Cowboys?. A recent trade "rumor'' (suggestion) has the Cowboys trying to make a move for once-upon-a-time star Falcons linebacker Deion Jones. This sounds fine for a Falcons team that seems to want to move on from Jones, even as he has been a playmaker with the Falcons for the last six seasons. In that time, he has accumulated 652 total tackles, 8.5 sacks, 11 interceptions, and a whopping five pick-sixes.

