NFL

USFL star lands contract with NFL team

By Larry Brown
Larry Brown Sports
Larry Brown Sports
 4 days ago
One of the top players from the USFL has landed a contract with an NFL team. The Arizona Cardinals announced on Friday that they have signed Victor Bolden Jr. Bolden was one of several...

D Rich
3d ago

Congrats young man! This is a good thing for the USFL also When the teams can play in their home stadiums, maybe, then it'll help with fan following. The product wasn't bad and I enjoyed the games.

central n lake
3d ago

its good he didn't give up hope playing football and it shows that its what you wanna do, now you've got another chance for your dream, Goodluck mane😊👍

100% blackman
3d ago

Congratulations vic I knew you when you were a little baby running around with all of that energy and to see you continue to not give up and to dare to dream shows that perseverance thru hard work does pay I'm sure mom,dad and your brother and sister are proud of you as is your godmother

Larry Brown Sports

Larry Brown Sports

