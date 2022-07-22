ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn Park, MN

Man in Custody After Standoff, Shootout with Brooklyn Park Police

By Delane Cleveland
ccxmedia.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man is in custody following a standoff in Brooklyn Park Thursday afternoon that involved a shootout with police. Officers responded to a home on the 8200 block of Douglas Lane at around 3:40 Thursday...

ccxmedia.org

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ccxmedia.org

12-Year-Old Boy Shot Outside Brooklyn Park’s Zanewood Rec Center

Police: 12-year-old Shot by Zanewood Recreation Center Not Intended Target. Brooklyn Park police are looking for the person responsible for shooting and injuring a 12-year-old boy outside the Zanewood Recreation Center on Monday night. “It could have been me. I could have been shot,” said Melvin Sambola, who lives near...
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
CBS Minnesota

Missing Person: Matthew Tuttle, 27, last seen in Fridley

FRIDLEY, Minn. -- Police in Fridley are asking for the public's help in finding Matthew Tuttle, who was last seen on July 18.Officials say they do not know where Tuttle was heading when he left his apartment on foot. They say he could possible have a beard and long hair.Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Fridley Police Department at 763-427-1212.
FRIDLEY, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Brooklyn Park, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Brooklyn Park, MN
willmarradio.com

Minneapolis Police Still Searching For Armed Robbery Suspect

(Minneapolis, MN) -- Police are looking for a suspect after an attempted armed robbery outside Children’s Minnesota hospital in Minneapolis Sunday morning. A Mother Baby Center employee was held at gunpoint outside of the Emergency Department. Police say the woman was not harmed. The suspect immediately left the scene. Children's Minnesota was just in the news last week after stray bullets from blocks away hit the campus building. No one was injured in that incident either.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brooklyn#Park Police#Shooting
103.7 THE LOON

St. Cloud Man Shot, Killed in Minneapolis Shooting

MINNEAPOLIS -- A man shot and killed in Minneapolis earlier this month has been identified as a St. Cloud man. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner says 28-year-old Marcus Richardo Brown died on July 20th, four days after being shot. He suffered a gunshot wound to the neck. The shooting happened...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
willmarradio.com

Ramsey County Jail Employee Charged With Aiding Murder Suspect

(St. Paul, MN) -- A 54-year-old Ramsey County Jail employee has been charged with aiding murder suspect Delaquay Williams. Investigators say Christine Satriano told Williams “someone is talking” and that caused safety issues for the person she named. Williams is being held on suspicion of killing 31-year-old Regis Jones in March. Prosecutors accuse Williams of killing Jones to cover up a February homicide. Shortly after Satriano was detained authorities found a letter Williams had written to her asking her to pass information to his co-defendants. Satriano has a hearing set for next week.
RAMSEY COUNTY, MN
knsiradio.com

Minneapolis Homicide Victim a St. Cloud Resident

(KNSI) – Minneapolis’ 49th homicide of the year has a central Minnesota connection. Marcus Brown of St. Cloud was shot on July 16th around 3:00 p.m. He was found lying in front of his vehicle with a gunshot wound to the neck on the city’s north side. Police officers, fire department personnel, and EMTs all rendered immediate aid to Brown before he was transported to North Memorial Health Hospital.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Bring Me The News

May death of 2-year-old in Minneapolis ruled a homicide

More than two months after a 2-year-old boy died in Minneapolis, his death has been ruled a homicide. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office announced Sunday that 2-year-old Ona'Je Prince Sincere Jackson-Jones has been ruled a homicide, with his cause of death from complications of multiple blunt force injuries. The...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Mekhi Speed, cousin of Amir Locke, sentenced to 16 years in prison for murder of Otis Elder

MINNEAPOLIS -- Mekhi Speed, the teenager who pleaded guilty to murdering a man earlier this year - and whose investigation led to the shooting of Amir Locke during a no-knock raid - was sentenced Monday to 16 years in prison and must pay $7,500 in restitution. Speed was charged with two counts of second-degree unintentional felony murder in February. Otis Elder was the victim."He was a loving brother, a loving father, friend. A protector," sister Motika Elder said in an interview with WCCO earlier this year.According to court documents, Speed admitted to bringing a gun to buy marijuana from Elder. At some point, his plans changed.Charging documents filed against Speed show that police executed search warrants in connection to the murder on three separate apartments in the Bolero Flats, where Speed lived with his mother.Speed's brother also had an apartment in the building - his unit is where Locke, Speed's cousin, was fatally shot by police.Body-camera footage showed Locke sleeping on a couch when the SWAT team entered the living room. He grabbed his handgun and was shot three times by officer Mark Hanneman. No charges were filed against Hanneman.Locke's death led to protests as demonstrators demanded accountability and change from the Minneapolis Police Department.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Medical examiner rules toddler's suspicious death a homicide

MINNEAPOLIS -- A 2-year-old's death that authorities were investigating as "suspicious" has now been ruled a homicide. A report from the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office released Sunday identified the child as Ona'Je Jackson-Jones. The report said he died of "complications of multiple blunt force injuries." Minneapolis police responded to...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Fun 104.3

Minnesota Man Killed in Motorcycle Crash

Forrest Lake, MN (KROC-AM News)- A North Branch man was killed after crashing his motorcycle in an east Twin Cities Metro county Monday evening. The deadly crash happened on Interstate 35 north of Hwy. 97 in Forrest Lake around 5:30 p.m. The State Patrol crash report says 45-year-old Sky Oneil was traveling north in the center lane when he lost control of the motorcycle and entered the ditch on the right side where the motorcycle flipped before coming to rest.
ROCHESTER, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy