Abortion rights advocates praise judge’s decision to extend block on KY’s abortion ban

Abortion is remaining legal in Kentucky for the time being. Jefferson Circuit Judge Mitch Perry has made an injunction that extends the order preventing Kentucky’s trigger law from being enforced. The trigger law would essentially ban abortion procedures in the state.The ACLU of Kentucky says this ban violates the state constitution. Angela Cooper is the communications director for the legal group. She said the injunction will be in place throughout the trial.“The judge has been very thoughtful about his deliberations. He moved very quickly on the restraining order and on the injunction because he understood the gravity of the situation for the people of Kentucky, but the trial could go on for months.”She said this is all good news for Kentuckians.“The people of the Commonwealth of Kentucky can continue to access reproductive care. It would be devastating for Kentuckians to not have access to this care. It has an outsized effect on marginalized populations when abortion clinics close.”Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron issued a statement saying, “We will continue our steadfast defense of these bipartisan laws that represent the Commonwealth’s commitment to the lives of the unborn.” He called Judge Perry’s decision “disappointing.”