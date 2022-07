AIKEN, SC (WJBF) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division charged 29-year-old Mateka Destanique Williams with the murder of William Henry Dunbar. On May 29, 2022, Williams shot Dunbar at a residence in Williston. When deputies arrived on scene, they found Dunbar lying in a pool of blood with two female acquaintances by his side. He was pronounced dead on scene with multiple gunshot wounds.

AIKEN COUNTY, SC ・ 21 HOURS AGO