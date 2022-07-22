ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garland, TX

Garland teacher fired following viral video, police investigating solicitation of a minor

nypressnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Police are investigating following an outcry on social media from parents about a Garland ISD middle school band teacher allegedly trying to meet up with a minor. Classical Center at Brandenburg Middle school Principal Randy King sent a letter to parents on July 21...

nypressnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nypressnews.com

Police Looking for Motorcyclist Who Escaped Chase in White Settlement

White Settlement Police are looking for a motorcyclist who escaped a pursuit on Sunday afternoon, the department says. On Sunday afternoon White Settlement Police attempted to stop a motorcyclist at about 3:20 p.m. for not having a license plate or registration. The motorcycle rider refused to pull over and police began chasing him around the 8300 block of White Settlement Road, police said.
WHITE SETTLEMENT, TX
CBS DFW

Dallas police make arrest in North Central Expressway assault

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas police have arrested Jaleel Sheehy in a June 23 assault on North Central Expressway.Sheehy, 25, was arrested on July 26 on an arrest warrant for misdemeanor assault and charged with another count of misdemeanor assault. Sheehy was identified as the suspect who assaulted two women after being involved in a hit-and-run incident on North Central Expressway on June 23. One of the victims shared a video of the incident happening in hopes of finding him. Detectives said Sheehy was identified after an anonymous tip was called in. 
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Garland, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Garland, TX
Crime & Safety
CBS DFW

Law enforcement shoots woman who fired gun at Love Field

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas Police Sgt. Warren Mitchell confirmed an investigation is underway into a report of shots fired at Love Field Airport.Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia told reporters that 37-year-old Portia Odufuwa fired several rounds into the air in the Southwest ticketing counter area and was shot by responding law enforcement. A witness told CBS 11, "She basically came toward the middle of the area and was like, 'I have an announcement to make.' And then she just basically had a hood and she pulled the gun from underneath the hood, fired the first shot up, and then it just kind...
DALLAS, TX
localnewsonly.com

Recent Arrests in Southlake

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. HOLDER, NAKOA DAWN; W/F; POB: HOUSTON TX; ADDRESS: ARGYLE TX; OCCUPATION: SELF EMPLOYED; ARREST...
SOUTHLAKE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Lawsuits#Viral Video#Garland Isd Middle School#Gisd#House#Cbs 11
KTRE

Officer fatally shoots suspected drunken driver in Dallas

DALLAS (AP) - Police say a suburban officer fatally shot a suspected drunken driver in Dallas after he refused to stop, fired a gun repeatedly at the officer and shot a bystander. Police in the west Dallas suburb of Bedford say the man fired at the officer who chased him...
DALLAS, TX
wbap.com

Dallas Police Officer Arrested

Lancaster (WBAP/KLIF) – A Dallas Police officer has been arrested in Lancaster for threatening another man with an assault rifle. Lancaster Police say Officer John Rozell got into a heated argument with another man about 2:30 Saturday morning. Rozell reportedly went to his car, brought out an AR-15, and was approaching the other man with it when he was arrested. Rozell has been a Dallas Police officer for nine years. He is now on administrative leave while the department conducts an internal investigation.
LANCASTER, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Youtube
nypressnews.com

Road rage shooting in Balch Springs leaves 3 children hospitalized

BALCH SPRINGS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — An 8-year-old boy was shot and two other children were injured on Sunday in Balch Springs during a road rage incident. On July 24, 2022 at about 5:19 p.m., Balch Springs police responded to multiple 911 calls about a shooting that took place on westbound IH-20 at Seagoville Road.
BALCH SPRINGS, TX
dpdbeat.com

Homicide at 3600 Cortez Drive

On Sunday, July 24, 2022, at approximately 3:01 a.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting call at 3638 Cortez Drive. When officers arrived they found four individuals shot in the alley behind the home. The preliminary investigation determined the men got into a fight, that spilled out into the alley. The fight escalated when someone took out a gun and the four men were shot. One of the victims, David Lemus, 21 years old, died at the scene. The three surviving victims were transported to a local hospital. Two victims, 17 and 18, were treated and released. One victim, Gustavo Monreal, 58, was admitted in critical condition. The investigation determined Monreal took out a gun, shooting the two victims, and Lemus. The investigation shows one victim then took out a handgun and shot at Monreal, injuring him. Monreal has been charged with Murder and Aggravated Assault. He is currently listed in critical condition at a local hospital. The investigation is continuing, and additional charges may be filed as a result of the ongoing investigation.
DALLAS, TX
KTEN.com

Sherman man arrested in Thackerville dispensary holdup

THACKERVILLE, Okla. (KTEN) — A Sherman man has been arrested in connection with the attempted armed robbery and shootout at a Thackerville marijuana dispensary last Thursday night that ended in death for an alleged accomplice. The Love County Sheriff's Office said Clarence Hill checked himself into a Texas hospital...
THACKERVILLE, OK
KRLD News Radio

Dallas police identify victim and suspect in deadly Sunday morning gunbattle

Dallas police have now identified both the victim and the accused gunman involved in a Sunday morning gunbattle in northwest Dallas. Police say one man died later identified as David Lemus and three others were rushed to the hospital. Now, Dallas police say one of the three is their suspect, a man named Gustavo Monreal who is accused of shooting Lemus but who also was shot himself in the exchange. He is still in critical condition.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Man killed in shooting inside Deep Ellum nightclub

DALLAS - A man was shot and killed in an early morning argument at a nightclub in Deep Ellum in Dallas. Police said the man was shot and killed before 2 a.m. Tuesday at Club Blum. There was reportedly an altercation leading up to the shooting. Investigators said the victim,...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Fight at Dallas event escalates into shooting, leaving 1 dead, 3 injured

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — One man was killed in Dallas after a fight on Sunday morning escalated into a shooting.Police said their preliminary investigation found that four men got into a brawl at an event taking place at 3638 Cortez Drive. The fight spilled out into the alley, and someone pulled out a gun. Four male victims were shot.Officers responded to the scene after a shooting call came in at about 3:03 a.m. When they arrived, they found that one of the victims had died. The three others were taken to the hospital.One of the victims is in critical condition, and the two others are in stable condition.Police have not released any of the identities of the victims, nor any suspects. The investigation is ongoing.
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy