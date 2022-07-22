Garland teacher fired following viral video, police investigating solicitation of a minor

On Sunday, July 24, 2022, at approximately 3:01 a.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting call at 3638 Cortez Drive. When officers arrived they found four individuals shot in the alley behind the home. The preliminary investigation determined the men got into a fight, that spilled out into the alley. The fight escalated when someone took out a gun and the four men were shot. One of the victims, David Lemus, 21 years old, died at the scene. The three surviving victims were transported to a local hospital. Two victims, 17 and 18, were treated and released. One victim, Gustavo Monreal, 58, was admitted in critical condition. The investigation determined Monreal took out a gun, shooting the two victims, and Lemus. The investigation shows one victim then took out a handgun and shot at Monreal, injuring him. Monreal has been charged with Murder and Aggravated Assault. He is currently listed in critical condition at a local hospital. The investigation is continuing, and additional charges may be filed as a result of the ongoing investigation.

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO