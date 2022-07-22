ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Teen charged in 11-year-old Kyhara Tay’s death had previous gun-related arrests: source

By Larry Celona
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

The teenage boy charged in the shooting death of an 11-year-old girl in the Bronx is an alleged repeat offender with a string of prior gun-related arrests to his name, The Post has learned — a revelation that sparked outrage from the victim’s heartbroken father.

Omar Bojang, 18, was one of two teenagers indicted last month on murder charges after the girl, Kyhara Tay, was fatally struck by a stray bullet outside a nail salon in a botched moped drive-by earlier this year.

Prior to Kyhara’s slaying, Bojang was arrested twice in 2020 for gun-related incidents that are sealed under New York’s “Raise the Age” legislation, a law enforcement source said.

Kyhara’s grief-stricken father, Sokpini Tay, told The Post on Friday that the law — which increased the age of criminal responsibility from 16 to 18 — needed to urgently be changed.

“If they get caught having a gun, they should pay some type of time for that. [If] they get caught doing something with a gun, they should get major time for that,” Tay said.

“They shouldn’t be carrying guns. Period.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24HSLJ_0gpWG09L00
Kyhara’s father Sokpini Tay called for New York’s “Raise the Age” law to be changed.

Among Bojang’s other brushes with the law included two separate alleged incidents in 2020 that saw him shot in the leg, a source told The Post.

In one of the incidents, which unfolded on Nov. 21, 2020 in the Belmont section of the Bronx, Bojang ended up being arrested for attempted murder after he allegedly shot someone outside a building, the source said.

It wasn’t immediately clear if anyone else — apart from Bojang — was injured in that shooting.

He also allegedly fired shots at someone in February 2020 and, months later, took a bullet to the knee in an April episode in the Bronx, according to the source.

Just weeks before Kyhara was gunned down, Bojang was also nabbed for two different alleged robberies on April 18 and 22, the source said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YuXgJ_0gpWG09L00
Bojang was allegedly driving the moped when suspect Matthew Godwin opened fire while riding.

“If the system would have kept him in jail on just one of the several times he was arrested for a gun, this 11-year-old girl might be enjoying the summer,” a Bronx cop told The Post.

“Once again, the politicians and their Raise the Age laws let a teenage criminal run around with a gun and a family grieving over their loss.”

Kyhara’s father questioned how many more children had to die before something was done — as he accused those within the justice system of not caring about victims.

“If they cared, they would have been doing something about it, they would not wait … until the last moment. What are they waiting for? Until it happens to them?” Tay said.

“They should be caring about this because everybody is getting shot every day. It’s sad that it’s the kids that is dying from it. They need to figure it out. They need to change the law.

“There is no justice at the end of the day. It doesn’t make sense,” Tay added. “I just hope my daughter gets justice.”

Bojang had been driving a moped along Westchester Avenue on May 16 when his 15-year-old passenger, Matthew Godwin, allegedly fired multiple shots intended for a 13-year-old boy, authorities said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Y41dV_0gpWG09L00
Bojang was arrested twice for gun-related incidents in 2020.

The shot missed the intended target and struck Kyhara in the stomach as she stood outside a nail salon with friends.

Both Bojang and Godwin were arraigned last month in the Bronx Supreme Court on charges of second-degree murder, first-degree manslaughter, attempted murder and attempted assault in the first degree.

Godwin was also charged with two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

The pair was remanded without custody and scheduled to face court again in August.

