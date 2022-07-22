Make plans with your pets around Warren County

Freepik

Warren County people are attached to their pets in a special way. More than a company, the dogs are usually part of their family, and that’s why it is important to know which plans are available for you with dogs.

Atomic Pet Photography

Atomic Pet Photography is a place where you can save some memories of your pet with a professional photographer’s help. “Now, there is barely a moment when I do not have my camera in my hand be it for a pet session or in nature”, says Maggie, the photographer, “I also dedicate time with local pet rescues to photograph adoptable babies in hope of helping find their forever homes”. You can book a time with her on the website or by calling +16156690774.

Pepper Branch Park

Located at 120 Old Morrison Rd, McMinnville, TN 37110, the Pepper Branch Park has a trail and a picnic space with climbing equipment for pets to enjoy at the park. This facility is open year round from dawn to dusk and customers say there’s an area where you can let your dog run off the leash. You can get more information by calling +19314731212 or accessing their website.

Furry Tales Grooming, Boutique and Bakery

Furry Tales is a full service Grooming Salon, Boutique and Bakery located at 3874 Sparta Highway, McMinnville, TN 37110 and open from Tuesday to Saturday, from 8 am to 4 pm. “We offer Dog Grooming for every breed of dogs”, they say on their Facebook Page, “A Dog Boutique & Bakery with Collars, leashes, beds, clothes, treats, birthday cakes and more”. Get more information 931-506-7331 calling or accessing their website.

Hampton Inn & Suites Murfreesboro

Just 55 minutes from Warren County, Tennessee, the Hampton Inn & Suites Murfreesboro hotel is located in the New Gateway Area within minutes of the area's most popular attractions and destinations for you to enjoy a quality time with your pet. “Had a great stay! Nice clean room! Hot breakfast was great. Pet friendly hotel and staff. Highly recommend this hotel!” say one of their customers online. It is at 325 N Thompson Ln, Murfreesboro, TN 37129, and you can access their website to get more information or call +1 615-890-2424.

Kamp Kritter

“Kamp Kritter is a kennel for animals that takes its inspiration from owners who never found a kennel good enough for their fury family members”, they say on their website. One of their customers says on the Google rating that Kamp Kritter makes it so much easier to leave the dogs when you need to, “Close to town, our dogs get to share a nice temperature controlled room so they can feel like they're home”. The space is famous for its big play yard, toys and lovely owners. It is at 266 Shady Rest Rd, McMinnville, TN 37110, and you can call +1 931-668-8245 for more information.

Having a pet is good for you in uncountable ways, and recently, Warren County Animal Control and Adoption Center’s director and volunteers were drawing attention to the adoption cause, since they have about 100 dogs needing care and a new home. You can know better at the website or by calling +1 931-507-3647.