Cashmere, WA

Deputies, troopers train to deal with school shooting scenario

By NCWLIFE
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSaying it's a scenario they never hope to encounter, a pair of law enforcement agencies held...

Police: Man accidentally killed by boyfriend in Ellensburg shooting

ELLENSBURG - Ellensburg Police are investigating a fatal shooting that left a 22-year-old man dead on Monday night. Ellensburg Police say the victim was Tyler Lowrence, who is originally from Umatilla, Oregon. Police were summoned to the scene of a shooting at around 10 p.m. at a residence on Yew...
ELLENSBURG, WA
Ellensburg Police: Fatal gunshot victim’s boyfriend in custody for manslaughter

ELLENSBURG, Wash. — The boyfriend of a 22-year-old gunshot victim whose body was recovered by first responders on Monday night has been brought into custody on a recommended manslaughter charge, police say. According to the Ellensburg Police Department, officers responded to a residence on Yew St along with Kittitas Valley Fire and Rescue at 10:00 p.m. on July 25. Upon...
ELLENSBURG, WA
Chelan, WA
Cashmere, WA
Chelan County, WA
Crime & Safety
Moses Lake Woman Falls Into Canal, Dies

(Moses Lake, WA) -- The Grant County Sheriff's Office is reporting the death of a Moses Lake woman who passed away after falling into an irrigation canal three miles east of Royal City. Authorities say this happened Sunday afternoon around 12:45 when the woman, identified as 46-year-old Brigetta Delgado, was trying to rescue a dog that had fallen into the canal off Dodson Road SW near Road 12 SW. Delgado went into the canal and fell beneath the water. She did not resurface. According to Grant County, Delgado became trapped by the turbulence in a plunge pool, and her body was recovered once the water released its grip. Her body is now at the coroner's office. An autopsy is planned.
MOSES LAKE, WA
Yakima man injured on I-90 when his motorcycle hits a guardrail

A 21-year-old motorcycle rider was injured Friday evening when his bike drifted off Interstate 90 about 10 miles east of Ellensburg and hit a guardrail. Elias Garcia of Yakima was taken by LifeFlight to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. Washington State Patrol Trooper Jeremy Weber said his injuries did not appear life-threatening.
YAKIMA, WA
Serious Injuries in Monday Night Motorcycle Crash Near Entiat

Washington State Troopers say a motorcyclist has serious injuries after crashing at a high speed on U.S. 97A north of Entiat Monday night. They say 43-year-old Alan Moody was headed southbound just before 9pm when he failed to handle a curve at a high rate of speed and drove off the roadway.
ENTIAT, WA
Woman dies after falling into canal near Royal City while trying to rescue dog

ROYAL CITY — A Moses Lake woman trying to rescue her dog from a canal near Royal City died after she fell into the water. Emergency personnel responded about 12:45 p.m. Sunday to a canal off of Dodson Road Southwest, near Road 12 Southwest after witnesses say 46-year-old Brigetta Delgado had fallen into the canal, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.
ROYAL CITY, WA
Power outages possible with extreme heat on the way

GRANT COUNTY, Wash. - With forecasted highs in the triple digits this week, Grant County Sheriff's Office is warning that Grant County may see some power outages due to the heat. If you do lose power contact Grant County Public Utility District (Grant PUD) to report power outages 24/7 at...
GRANT COUNTY, WA
700-acre Wildfire Burning in Douglas County

A fire 20 miles east of Bridgeport in Douglas County is up to 700 acres and growing. The fire, burning on Bureau of Land Management jurisdiction, has reportedly required state mobilization. Local fire districts and the Department of Natural Resources have already responded. The blaze began around 6:30 Tuesday morning...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, WA
Over 1,000 Grant PUD Costumers Without Power Monday

Grant County PUD crews still have some work to do after over 1,000 customers lost power just before 7:30 this morning south of Ephrata. Public Affairs Officer Christine Pratt said a pole fire near the intersection of Dodson Road and Road 9.8 West burned the pole's base to the point that it fell over.
GRANT COUNTY, WA
More Animal Caused Power Outages Hit Region

Animal caused power outages are adding up in region. Two such outages were reported Monday morning in Douglas County after a squirrel was blamed for an outage Sunday morning that left 1,000 people without power in Wenatchee. About 300 customers lost power near Bridgeport for almost an hour and a...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, WA
Chelan County Elevates Fire Hazard Designation to “Very High”

The fire hazard designation for Chelan County is now listed as "very high", which is the second highest designation behind "extreme" The level was raised Friday, which county Commissioner Kevin Overbay says is allowed prior to the commission's approval. "We did change the code to allow the sheriff, the public...
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
Patching work expected to cause delays on Highway 97

Motorists can expect delays Wednesday and Thursday on Highway 97 north of Orondo as state crews patch pavement. The Washington State Department of Transportation the work is scheduled from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. both days and delays of up to 15 minutes can be expected. Traffic control will include...
ORONDO, WA
Numerous fires reported this morning in the Wenatchee area

Wenatchee and East Wenatchee firefighters had an especially busy morning today, responding to four fires after midnight, two of which did damage to detached garages. About 1:30 a.m. firefighters were called to a fire in the upper level of a two-level detached garage in the 600 block of Highline Drive in East Wenatchee.
WENATCHEE, WA

