CHEYENNE — The Wyoming Department of Corrections is reporting Fred Matthew Foley, a Wyoming inmate, died Thursday, July 21, 2022, at the Community Hospital in Torrington. Foley was convicted of first-degree sexual assault intrusion in Sweetwater County and sentenced to 30 to 40 years by Third District Court Judge Richard Lavery on October 22, 2014.

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY ・ 4 DAYS AGO