‘My Fair Lady’ takes the Walton Arts Center stage

By C.C. McCandless
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 4 days ago
NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — In just over two weeks, Walton Arts Center opens its 2022-23 P&G Broadway series with Lerner & Loewe’s “My Fair Lady.”

According to a press release, theatre-goers will have eight chances to catch a performance of the production by Lincoln Center Theater from August 9-14. Ticket prices start at $41 and can be purchased in-person at the Walton Arts Center Box Office on weekdays from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., by calling 479-443-5600 on weekdays from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. or by visiting waltonartscenter.org.

Adapted from George Bernard Shaw’s play and Gabriel Pascal’s motion picture, “Pygmalion,” “My Fair Lady” premiered on Broadway on March 15, 1956. The original production with a book and lyrics by Alan Jay Lerner and music by Frederick Loewe won six Tony Awards including best musical and ran for 2,717 performances. At the time it was the longest-running musical in Broadway history.

The production boasts a score that contains songs such as “I Could Have Danced All Night,” “Get Me to the Church on Time,” “Wouldn’t It Be Loverly,” “On the Street Where You Live,” “The Rain in Spain” and “I’ve Grown Accustomed to Her Face.”

Masks are encouraged but not required at this Walton Arts Center show. Patrons should be aware that masking protocols may vary from artist to artist. If you have questions about an upcoming performance, please visit the policies at www.waltonartscenter.org, or call the box office at 479-443-5600.

