ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NYC subway stations sizzle in the summer. Here’s why

By Mira Wassef
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AV1qp_0gpWE0Dl00
In this May 11, 2016 photo, a No. 7 subway train rides the rails in the Queens borough of New York, with the Manhattan skyline in the background. (AP Photo/Mark… Read More

NEW YORK (PIX11) — If New York City ran more trains or reduced the cold air inside subway cars, it could ease the suffering on sweltering platforms, experts said.

One of the biggest culprits for the hot and steamy platforms is the air conditioning units that cool the cars give off a lot of heat, according to Rachel Weinberger, the Peter W. Herman Chair of Transportation for the Regional Plan Association.

“The only thing that AC does is move hot air to places where the air is otherwise cooler — and because it is done by using a motor to move pressurized gas through a system, it adds heat in the process,” Weinberger said in a statement to PIX11.

“It’s like standing behind a fridge,” said Danny Pearlstein, Policy and Communications Director for Riders Alliance.

The subway system transfers air via a push-pull system. As trains enter a station, the existing air is pushed out of the ventilator grates at street level, according to an MTA source. When the trains leave, the air is pulled in from the outside via the grates, the source said.

The platforms one level below street level tend to be the hottest, and those several floors below the street are the best for riders, Pearlstein said. The above-ground platforms provide some shade from the sun but are otherwise no different than standing outside.

“If they ran more trains, there would be less people on the platforms, and the wait times would be less,” Pearlstein said.

The Nos. 4, 5, and 6 platforms at Grand Central Station are the only ones that have air conditioning because they are powered by Grand Central’s cooling system, and it’s too expensive to install in the rest of the system.

Some of the hottest stations tend to correlate with the busiest ones, including Penn Station, Union Square, and Columbus Circle, according to a report from the RPA.

“Some of the waits can be punishing,” Pearlstein said. “It can be dangerous.”

A few years ago, the RPA recommended a few changes that could ease the heat in the city’s transit system, including reducing the amount of air conditioning in the cars to lessen the heat outside the trains. The agency also suggested the city open up the stations for more light and air and build more energy-efficient subway lines.

However, experts conceded that such projects, and even more subway service, are unlikely due to funding.

PIX11’s Greg Mocker contributed to this report.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

NYC fare beaters bleeding the MTA, data shows

NEW YORK (PIX11) —-As New York City transit crimes continue to climb, fare evasion is costing the city some serious cash, officials said.   In just the first three months of this year, the MTA has lost $62 million in revenue from turnstile jumpers and an additional $57 million from passengers taking free bus rides, […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
foodieflashpacker.com

7 Best East Tremont Restaurants | Where to Eat in Bronx’s East Tremont Neighborhood

The East Tremont section of the Bronx is a neighborhood in the south-central portion of the borough, just north of Crotona Park. This neighborhood is sometimes confused with the South Bronx – but the two are not related and are quite different. East Tremont’s borders include Southern Boulevard (north), Third Avenue (east), and Interstate 95 (south).
BRONX, NY
Eater

New Yorkers Are Lining Up For One Last Taste of Papaya King Before Demolition

Longtime New Yorkers and first-time customers are lining up at Papaya King, the Upper East Side institution that’s scheduled to be demolished by Extell, the real estate developer behind the stretch of Manhattan known as Billionaire’s Row. A demolition date hasn’t been set for the 90-year-old institution, but that isn’t stopping fans of the brand from stopping by for what could be one last order of hot dog with papaya juice, Gothamist reports. Richard Barnett, 81, reflected on the restaurant’s significance to the publication on a recent visit: “The fact that this tasted good 70 years ago when I was eleven says a great deal. It says that there is a certain kind of continuity... and that ordinary people can have good taste.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Traffic
New York City, NY
Government
yeahthatskosher.com

NYC Bar Exam Price Gouging $53 Kosher Sandwiches!

The New York State Bar Examination will be administered in person at locations around the state, starting tomorrow July 26 & 27, 2022. For those in NYC taking the exam at the Jacob Javits Center in the Midtown West area of Manhattan, be prepared to take out loans for your lunch.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
W42ST.nyc

“You Can’t Say, ‘Let’s House Our Homeless, Get the Homeless Off the Street — but Just Don’t Put Them on My Street'” Mayor Adams Announces $8m Assistance Fund

Looking to address the urgent need for permanent, supportive housing in Midtown and beyond, Mayor Eric Adams, homeless outreach nonprofit Breaking Ground and the Partnership for New York City — a collection of over 60 Big Apple-based corporations — announced the launch of the Homeless Assistance Fund this morning. The fund is a public-private initiative […] The post “You Can’t Say, ‘Let’s House Our Homeless, Get the Homeless Off the Street — but Just Don’t Put Them on My Street'” Mayor Adams Announces $8m Assistance Fund appeared first on W42ST.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Time Out New York

This colorful new hotel just opened in Washington Heights

The very first full-service boutique hotel in Washington Heights is officially open for business. Radio Hotel at 2420 Amsterdam Avenue right by the George Washington Bridge celebrated its ribbon cutting earlier this week (surprise, surprise: Mayor Eric Adams was present) but residents have been talking about the colorful building—which resembles a giant stack of Legos—for quite some time now.
MANHATTAN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nyc Subway#Air Conditioning#Union Square#Ac#Policy And Communications#Nos
cityandstateny.com

The 2022 Bronx Power 100

For a place that has long been beset by oversimplified stereotypes, the Bronx is a complex and complicated place. It’s part of New York City, yet it’s the only borough that’s not on an island (and the only county in the city not named after royalty). It has struggled through decades of urban decay, yet it’s also the home to vast green spaces. Even though it includes the nation’s poorest congressional district, up until the COVID-19 pandemic, it had been enjoying a significant economic turnaround. And while it’s a Democratic bastion, it has become an epicenter of the intraparty battle between establishment moderates like Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie and progressives like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

NYPD: 7 people shot within 1 hour across New York City

NEW YORK - The NYPD says seven people were shot across the city within the span of an hour. Two of the victims were attending a vigil in Red Hook, Brooklyn. Police said a 30-year-old man was shot in the arm and a 32-year-old was shot in the leg around 11 p.m. on Clinton Street. The men said they heard gunfire and then realized they had been shot. Both are listed in stable condition at Methodist Hospital. Police said five other people were hurt in shootings across Queens, Brooklyn and the Bronx. Anyone with information about the violence is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
MTA
Shore News Network

New Yorker Attacked, Robbed by Gang of Six in the Bronx

NEW YORK, NY – A gang of six individuals assaulted and robbed a male victim in the Bronx last week and now the New York City Police Department has released surveillance video of the suspects. The police said that on July 18th, the six individuals displayed a knife, punched the victim and removed his belongings. The incident happened near 3200 Perry Avenue in the Bronx.
BRONX, NY
NBC New York

Bye Bye Mosquitoes: NYC Is Spraying These Boroughs on Tuesday

Mosquitoes be warned: New York City says your days are numbered. The city's health department is spraying two boroughs on Tuesday with adulticide, a pesticide used to kill adult mosquitoes. Officials are targeting neighborhoods in Queens and Staten Island this week. Crews will begin spraying around 8:30 p.m. and go...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Tree crashes onto cars, blocks Brooklyn street

NEW YORK -- A tree came crashing down on a Brooklyn street Tuesday morning.It happened on Parkside Court in Prospect Lefferts Gardens.The tree fell onto several cars and completely blocked the street.The parks department says the tree is on a private street and is not theirs to maintain.
BROOKLYN, NY
offMetro.com

Delicious Restaurants in Brooklyn You Should Try

I don’t know exactly why, but Brooklyn has always been my favorite borough in NYC. Maybe because of Brooklyn Bridge or Prospect Park, maybe because it’s so lively and crowded (it’s the most populous borough in the city with over 2.5 million people!), maybe because of all the things you can do in Brooklyn, or maybe it’s just because of the GOOD food, and the great restaurants.
BROOKLYN, NY
WFMZ-TV Online

20 photos of NYC in the 1950s

Combed historical archives to compile a collection of pictures that exemplify what the Big Apple was like during the 1950s. Originally published on giggster.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Vogue

The Peninsula New York Is A Timeless Manhattan Institution

If your New York references include Audrey Hepburn’s Holly Golightly nibbling a pastry while gazing at the diamonds in the Tiffany & Co. window and Andy Sachs dashing around the Runway offices in the Chanel boots, then there could be no better location for your own Manhattan adventure than The Peninsula New York.
MANHATTAN, NY
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy