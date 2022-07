ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - Faith leaders are once again calling for the end of the violence, pleading with people to put their guns down. Tuesday they were joined by community members not only to pay tribute to fallen Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz, but to pray for the safety of all law enforcement. News10NBC also attended their gathering which was led by Uniting and Healing Through Hope of Monroe County Founder Clay Harris. He says their mission is to "never give in to violence."

MONROE COUNTY, NY ・ 13 HOURS AGO