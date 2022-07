This is Roald Tweet on Rock Island. The hundreds of county courthouses that dot the American landscape all reveal how important they were to a county seat's economy. They were almost always the most imposing building in town. Made of brick or stone in imitation of Greek or Roman temples, gothic Victorian mansions or Italianate villas, each tried to outdo the courthouse in the next county over.

CAMBRIDGE, IL ・ 9 HOURS AGO