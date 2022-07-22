ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Lauderdale, FL

Florida man arrested after body found buried in his backyard, deputies say

By Nathaniel Rodriguez
WFLA
WFLA
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3esv9W_0gpWBqhZ00
(Credit: Broward Sheriff’s Office)

NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida man was arrested Wednesday after authorities found a dead man buried in his backyard, according to a release.

investigators with the Broward Sheriff’s Office learned the victim, whose name was not immediately released, was seen with 23-year-old Simon Hand on or after July 9.

BSO detectives and Fort Lauderdale police officers searched Hand’s home in North Lauderdale Wednesday, where they found the victim in the backyard.

According to the BSO release, the victim was shot to death before the burial. Guns were also found inside Hand’s home.

He was charged with first-degree murder and possession of a weapon or ammunition by a convicted felon.

Comments / 26

Edw W
4d ago

He must’ve did this July 4th. Because gun fire was rampant. Those are the days you must stay away from your frenemys!

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
North Lauderdale, FL
City
Fort Lauderdale, FL
State
Florida State
North Lauderdale, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
cw34.com

PBSO searching for suspect using stolen credit cards

GREENACRE, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect who used stolen credit cards in Greenacres. Investigators said an unknown woman used the stolen cards at Hola Fuel, Shoe Carnival, and a Chevron gas station near Melaleuca Lane on July 4. She may...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Toddler shot in leg during Florida City drive-by

MIAMI – A toddler was injured in a drive-by shooting early Monday morning in Florida City.Surveillance tape obtained by CBS4 shows some terrifying moments during that drive-by. A camera recorded 10 seconds of gunfire.Two-year-old Makai Louissaint was shot in the leg. His mother said she expected that her son would have surgery on Monday afternoon and be hospitalized at least one night. He was airlifted to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital, where his mother Medjine Raymond told CBS4's Peter D'Oench that "he is doing fine. He is OK. He was at his grandmother's house, and somebody came by shooting and he...
FLORIDA CITY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Guns#Convicted Felon#Violent Crime#Bso#Hand
cbs12.com

Man found shot to death in park near Lake Worth

LAKE WORTH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting near Lake Worth. The scene is at Buttonwood park on Lantana Road. The sheriff's office said a call about a shooting came in at around 3 p.m. When deputies arrived, they found a man dead in the park from gunshot wounds.
LAKE WORTH, FL
NewsRadio WFLA

WATCH: Miami Police Investigating an Armed Robbery Caught on Camera

Miami Police Robbery Detectives are investigating an armed robbery that took place on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at approximately 1:00 a.m. at 720 S.W. 2 Avenue. Detectives say a man was pumping gas when an unknown subject approached him from behind at gunpoint and demanded that he remove all the jewelry from around his neck. The victim removed a diamond baguette styled chain valued at approximately $60,000 and handed it to the suspect while the suspect simultaneously attempted to snatch the remaining chains from around his neck. The suspect subsequently fled westbound toward S.W. 7th Street possibly in a white 2017-2018 Hyundai Elantra.
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC Miami

Arrest Made After Woman Killed During Night Out in Downtown Miami

A woman was arrested after police say she shot and killed another woman during a night out in downtown Miami over the weekend. Natalia Harrell, 24, appeared in bond court Monday, charged with second-degree murder in the killing of Glady Borcela — a woman who police said Harrell was friendly with. Harrell turned herself in to police.
MIAMI, FL
cw34.com

Caught on camera: first a machete, then shot at point-blank range

OAKLAND PARK, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is lucky to be alive after being shot at point-blank range in Oakland Park last month. The Broward County Sheriff's Office released surveillance footage from the incident that took place on Monday, June 6, 2022. The BSO says the suspect and victim are seen briefly speaking with one another outside the store. Suddenly, the suspect removes a machete from his pants, showing it to the victim as the conversation continues.
OAKLAND PARK, FL
tamaractalk.com

Tamarac Crime Update: Homicide and Robbery

Through our joint effort with the Broward Sheriff’s Office to share updates with residents, this is a summary of Tamarac crime and arrests through July 18, 2022. Several people were victims of Burglary Conveyance at Gary B. Jones Dog Park on 07/12/2022. The victims reported a burglary to their black Honda Civic. A purse was stolen. Tot. Est. Loss: $200.
TAMARAC, FL
WFLA

Lamborghini driver flees after fiery crash landing on Florida roof

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Lamborghini landed on top of a house in Florida before it slid off the roof and burst into flames on Sunday, authorities said. According to the Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue, the incident occurred around 3 p.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Northwest 7th Avenue in Fort Lauderdale. It’s still unclear how the vehicle ended up on top of the house.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WFLA

WFLA

78K+
Followers
16K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy