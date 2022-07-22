Florida man arrested after body found buried in his backyard, deputies say

(Credit: Broward Sheriff’s Office)

NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida man was arrested Wednesday after authorities found a dead man buried in his backyard, according to a release.

investigators with the Broward Sheriff’s Office learned the victim, whose name was not immediately released, was seen with 23-year-old Simon Hand on or after July 9.

BSO detectives and Fort Lauderdale police officers searched Hand’s home in North Lauderdale Wednesday, where they found the victim in the backyard.

According to the BSO release, the victim was shot to death before the burial. Guns were also found inside Hand’s home.

He was charged with first-degree murder and possession of a weapon or ammunition by a convicted felon.